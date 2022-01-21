How to Fix Rainbow Six Extraction Server Connection Error, Disconnected From Host and Other Issues

After year of anticipation, Rainbow Six Extraction is finally out but since the release, many players have been facing technical difficulties with the game, with errors like server disconnect, no compatible driver/hardware found, and more. In this guide, we will be providing you with solutions to fix these Rainbow Six Extraction errors.

Rainbow Six Extraction Errors and Fixes

New and complex errors are being reported by the players that are unable to play R6 Extraction on launch because of them. Most of the errors will only be fixed when Ubisoft releases a new patch for the game.

But for now, we will help you fix the most common issues that are being faced by the community.

R6 Extraction Disconnected From Host

There can be many reasons for this error to occur. It can occur because of your poor internet connection, host’s connection quality, servers under maintenance, or a bug.

You can fix the issue by retrying your connection with the player, changing the server host, or restarting the game. Make sure you check the server status of the game to see if servers are down or not.

No Compatible Driver/Hardware Found

This error occurs mostly for players that are playing on laptops with integrated graphic cards. There are two ways you can fix the issue:

Check and update your graphic card drivers.

Change your system preferred graphics processor. You can do that by opening the Nvidia Control Panel > 3D Settings > Manage 3D Settings. Change Preferred Graphics Processor to High-Performance NVIDIA Processor and Apply the settings.

This will fix the issue for you. If it still persists, wait for a Ubisoft patch to solve the error.

Rainbow Six Extraction BRAVO-00000206 Server Connection Error

When the game starts, some players are faced with the BRAVO-00000206 error rather than loading at the main menu.

There is no reason for this error to occur, as it states that “servers are unreachable” and the game requires an online connection.

Try these steps to fix the error:

Click on OK and reconnect with the game.

and reconnect with the game. Check for server status to see if the servers are under maintenance by going here.

Check your internet connection and restart your router.

Restarting the game will fix the issue.

Hopefully, the issue will be fixed by doing the above steps.

Controller Issue

Some players are reporting the Xbox controllers failing to register input or getting stuck whenever you press the trigger buttons. The issue will hopefully be fixed by Ubisoft soon with an update.

In the meantime, try playing the game with just one input method connected.

R6 Extraction No Procedure Entry Point Found Error

This is a common error that has plagued Rainbow Six Siege for years as well and carries on in Rainbow Six Extraction. The only way to fix it is to verify game files (which will result in you downloading a huge chunk of the game again) as some game files are corrupt.

Simply to go the game properties in Ubisoft Connect and verify files to fix Rainbow Six Extraction Procedure Entry point error.