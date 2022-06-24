Although Raft is perceived as a pretty peaceful game with its attractions of sailing through different islands and exploring some niche towns, it doesn’t exempt from having its fair share of enemies and bosses. Like many brutal bosses found on different muddy trails of Large Islands, Screechers are a threat you’ll often come across. In this Raft guide, we’ll be looking into what Screecher is and how you can efficiently kill it.

How to Kill Screecher in Raft

Screecher appears as a black and red bird that is described as death from above. It is a bird that obviously does not want to mind its own business and wants to pick up on you with its vast attack radius. You can encounter it on Large Islands and randomly come across it. This annoying bird carries a huge boulder in between its claws and will drop it on you to give you massive damage that will ultimately kill you.

Once this annoying bird targets you, you will have to keep an eye on where it flies and what it is doing. The Screecher usually will pick up the boulder after you encounter it. And while it does that, to your luck, it makes a noise. It will tug for about three times before it finally gets the rock in between its claws and then flies directly towards you to drop it and deal damage. Whenever that happens, run for your life or attack this nasty bird.

First, equip yourself with some bows and spears to kill a Screecher and avoid getting hurt. As soon as it gets near you with the rock, shoot the bow directly at it, and then shoot once again when it’s directly above you. Whenever your hits land on this bird, a feather cloud will appear.

Another way to successfully land your hits on Screecher is to run up to a higher spot. This will make the bird fly up towards you, giving you the liberty to set your aim and hit it. Also, use the sprinting method when the boulder is being dropped; this will move you to the side, making it easier to avoid the drop and dealing damage.

Moreover, you can also make good use of your Spear by using it when the Screecher is on the ground to pick up the rock. Although there are fewer chances that this enemy will pick up a rock nearby you, you can still take the opportunity to run up to it and attack it.

Something we recommend to do is to confuse Screecher and to move it to a wider landscape to detect the movement of this bird better. Being present in between trees can be confusing to spot where this bird is, resulting in a lot of damage for you. On the other hand, if you move to another spot with fewer obstacles, this bird will follow you there, too, making it easier for you to attack it.

Apart from attack strategies, the best way to avoid Screecher’s attack is to hide behind a rock, inside caves, and over hard-to-spot ledges. Moreover, constant movement will also delay the boulder drop, which will buy you time to sort out your attack strategy. And there you have it. Following these strategies will make it easier to deal with a Screecher in Raft, and constant bow and spear attacks will eventually kill.