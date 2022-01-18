PUBG Creator Teases “Planet-Sized Worlds” To Support “Thousands Of Players’

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, the creator of PUBG: Battlegrounds, has been working on a new game which will have players running around an entire planet.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Greene shared a technical demonstration of how his next project could possibly feature “planet-sized worlds” with procedural generation mapping out the terrain for hundreds of kilometers.

Today I want to share a proof-of-concept tech demo from early last year. This gave me the confidence to think about planet-sized worlds and the possibilities they could afford players. If you want to help us make these worlds, we are hiring!https://t.co/MUO49PS2KG pic.twitter.com/wDef2Jz34T — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 17, 2022

Greene has only confirmed something new to be in the works for the time being and which has a massive, massive open world at its center. The PUBG creator has also started hiring for his new game where he intends to “push the envelope of what is possible with open worlds in gaming” and “build deep, systemic playgrounds hundreds of kilometers wide and populated by thousands of players.”

Greene left Krafton, the publisher of PUBG: Battlegrounds, last year to start his own studio called PlayerUnknown Productions, which is being funded by Krafton as well. He currently has two goals in front of him.

The first being Project Prologue, a vast single-player game where players can keep wandering in the wilderness, which he intends to keep working and showing in the coming years. The final goal being Project Artemis, a whole planet serving as an open world for players to explore where anything can happen through the magic of machine learning.

Greene understands how daunting a planet-sized game sounds like but he intends to keep working as far as he can go. Who knows, maybe there will be a new battle royale game in the future where players jump onto an entire planet as a battleground. There may never be a victor because of how thousands of players will always be looting and shooting in some corner of the world.