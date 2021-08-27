Psychonauts 2 Queepie Locations Guide

In the peculiar world of Psychonauts 2, you’ll have to complete many exciting quests with Raz. One of these quests is the Queepie quest. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to find all Psychonauts 2 Queepie Locations.

Psychonauts 2 Queepie Locations

Queepie quest is an optional quest that is worth completing because it rewards you with the amazing Dance Baby Dance trophy.

This guide contains all of the information you’ll need to initiate and complete the Queepie Quest.

How to Start Queepie Quest in Psychonauts 2

To initiate the quest just head over to Aquato Campsite in the Questionable Area. Now, all you need to do is talk to Raz’s mother Donatella.

Doing so an option will pop up saying, “Ask her if she needs any help”. Simply hit it up to unlock the mission.

Psychonauts 2 Queepie Locations

The quest requires you to locate Queepie in six different locations in the Questionable Area. Queepie would be listening to his radio, so if you’re close enough, you’ll hear it.

Location #1

When it comes to locations, the first stop should be at Aquato Campsite. Queepie can be found on the left, near the horseshoe game.

Approach him and then he will run away to the second location.

Location #2

Afterward, proceed to Yetti’s home, the Sassyclops Cave. When you exit the cave, you will come across Queepie for the second time. He’ll flee to the third location this time.

Location #3

Return to the entrance of Questionable Area to find him for the third time. Take a look around for the Rebel Roundabout sign. A tree can be found to the left of the sign.

Climb all the way to the top of the tree. Look around, Queepie would be nearby. You’ll have to wander a little bit here as there are so many trees and different paths.

For convenience, just remember he will be on the very top.

Location #4

The next location is near the Falls. Find the tree from which a ladder hangs near the restroom. Jump on the roof of the restroom and use the ladder to climb up the tree.

Climb up until you reach the path that offers a view of Funicular. There you’ll spot Queepie.

Location #5

Make your way to the Lumberstack Diner. You will notice a truck nearby. Use the hood of the truck to reach the roof of Lumberstack Diner. On the roof, you will bump into Queepie.

Location #6

To find Queepie for the sixth time return to Sassyclops Cave’s Exit. A large rock can be found to the left. Take a step onto the rock. You’ll run into Queepie.

Engage with him. This marks the end of the quest. He will lend you his radio this time, and you will receive the Dance Baby Dance Trophy.