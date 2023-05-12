Pokken Tournament Unlocks Guide – How to Unlock Characters and Stages

Not all Pokken Tournament characters and stages are available right at the start! There are some Pokken Tournament characters and stages that must be unlocked prior to using them.

There are a couple of characters and multiple stages in Pokken Tournament which can be unlocked by completing in-game challenges.

Pokken Tournament Unlocks

This guide details everything that you need to know about unlocking various unlockable characters and stages in Pokken Tournament:

Pokken Tournament Unlockable Characters

Mewtwo

You need to complete 3 special battles, the red league, and defeat Shadow Mewtwo in the final battle to unlock the character.

Shadow Mewtwo

You need to You need to complete the champion battle in the chroma league to unlock the character.

Pokken Tournament Unlockable Stages

To unlock stages, you need play on them at least once in the ferrum league. However, do note that the stages that appear are completely random.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As for unlocking Dark Coosseum and Dark Coosseum Final, you need to defeat Shadow Mewtwo in those stages in ferrum league.

Pokken Tournament Unlockable Support Pokemon

In Pokken Tournament, support Pokemon are essentially unlocked by achieving high ranks in ferrum league:

Espeon and Umbreon

How to : You need to complete the Green Tournament.

Cubone and Diglett

How to : You need to complete the Green Promotion Test.

Jirachi and Whimsicott

How to : You need to complete the Green Promotion Test.

Croagunk and Sylveon

How to : You need to complete the Green Promotion Test.

Reshiram and Cresselia

How to : You need to complete the Blue Tournament.

Pachirisu and Magikarp

How to : You need to complete the Blue Promotion League.

Mismagius and Ninetales

How to : You need to complete the Blue Promotion League.

Rotom and Togekiss

How to : You need to complete the Blue Promotion League.

Maneton and Quagsire

How to : You need to complete the Red Tournament.

Farfetch’d and Electrode

How to : You need to complete the Red Promotion Test.

Dragonite and Victini

How to : You need to complete the Red Promotion Test.