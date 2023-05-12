Pokemon X and Y – How to Evolve Pancham into Pangoro



Some of the new Pokemon being introduced in Generation 6 have very unique evolutionary methods, to say the least.

We’ve already talked about the (literally) pants on head method for evolving Inkay into a Malamar, and now we have the cute little Pancham, who desires to become a big bad Pangoro.

As insidious as this sounds, you’ll need s bad influence in your squad in order to turn your Anakin (Pancham) into Darth Vader (Pangoro). And where does this Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine come in? Well, in the form of a Dark-type Pokemon of course!

Level up your Pancham to level 32, and find a Dark Pokemon (or take one out of your archives) and just keep him in the party during the grind to the next level for your Pancham.

Your cuddly little panda will automatically get a taste of grit and like it, becoming a Dark/Fighting-type of badass bear whenever he levels up to 33.

