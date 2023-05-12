Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Guide – How to Get Eevee, Best Way to Find Eevee

Eevee in Pokemon Series is one of the most iconic Pokemon. The Pokemon goes back to Generation I, is a Normal-Type Pokemon, and have received a ton of evolutions over the years. You can catch the popular Pokemon in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

However, in case you do not know where to begin, this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Guide should help you out. Do note that this Pokemon USAUM Guide only tells you how to find Eevee. If you are looking for its Evolution Forms, be sure to check out our Eevee Evolutions Guide attached below.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Guide to Catching Eevee – How to Get Eevee

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding and catching Eevee in Pokemon USAUM. Once you find the Pokemon, Eevee Evolution can be used to evolve the Pokemon. This will allow you to get a better version of Eevee.

Where to Find Eevee in Ultra Sun and Moon

When it comes to finding Eevee in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, you should be able to do so on Route 4 and Route 6 in Akala Island. However, even at these two locations, the encounter rate is fairly low. Therefore, do not give up and continue trying. Once you manage to encounter it, there are good chances that Eevee will call upon an Espeon or Umbreon using the SOS Battle feature, depending upon the time.

On the other hand, one sure way of acquiring Eevee in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon is by speaking to the Pokemon Woman who is located behind the desk at the Paniola Ranch.

This is all we have in our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Guide to Catching Eevee. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below! Pokemon UltraSun and Moon is now available on 3DS.