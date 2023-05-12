With the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, players are discovering all the new evolutions of different Pokemons. One of the interesting ones that have gained the attention of the players is the Galarian Zigzagoon and its special evolutions, Linoone and Obstagoon. The final version is both new to the game series and is somewhat rare, or rather, requires special attention to attain. Here we will show you Pokemon Sword and Shield Zigzagoon Locations, How to Catch and Evolve it into their desired forms.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Zigzagoon Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

In this Sword and Shield guide, we will explain all the locations of Zigzagoon, how to catch and evolve them, and its strengths and weaknesses.

The Zigzagoon Pokemon is only found in Non-overworld spawns, which means it is not visible and can only be found randomly in tall grass. To find this Pokemon, search the tall grass at Route 2, Route 3, Bridge Field, Giant’s Cap, Stony Wilderness. Below are the spawn rates of Zigzagoon in different weather conditions:

Normal Weather Spawn rate: 25%

Snowing Spawn rate: 2%

How to Catch Zigzagoon

In the above locations you can catch Zigzagoon. Running around in grassy areas, players can spot one with a little effort. If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokemon to catch.

Zigzagoon Evolutions

The simple Hoennian form of Zigzagoon only has one evolution, which is Linoone. To evolve to Linoone, your zigzagoon needs to reach the level 20.

On the other hand, the Galarian form of Zigzagoon has two evolutions, Galarian Linoone and Galarian Obstagoon. To evolve to Galarian Linoon, reach level 20 with your Galarian Zigzagoon. And to reach the third form, level up your Galarian Linoon to level 35 in order to evolve it to the Galarian Obstagoon.

Zigzagoon Strengths and Weaknesses

The Hoennian galarian form of Zigzagoon is strong against Ghost type Pokemons and is weak against Fighting type Pokemon.

The following shows the Pokemon against which Zigzagoon is strong:

Dusknoir a ghost type pokemon.

Chandelure a ghost and Fire type pokemon.

Dhelmise a Ghost and grass type pokemon.

Gengar a Ghost and Poison type pokemon.

Drifblim a Ghost and Flying type pokemon.

The following shows the Pokemon against which Zigzagoon is weak:

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel type pokemon.

Gallade is a Psychic and Fighting type pokemon.

Machamp is a Fighting type pokemon.

Conkeldurr is a Fighting type pokemon.

Bewear is a Normal and Fighting type pokemon.

Whereas, the Galarian Zigzagoon is much more versatile. It is strong against Dark, Ghost and Psychic type of Pokemons. But is also weak against bug, fairy and fighting Pokemon.

The chart shows the Pokemon against which Galarian Zigzagoon is strong:

Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark type pokemon.

Hydreigon is a Dark and Dragon type pokemon.

Dusknoir is a Ghost type pokemon.

Espeon is a Psychic type pokemon.

Umbreon is a Dark type pokemon.

The following shows the Pokemon against which Galarian Zigzagoon is weak: