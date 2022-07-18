In Sword and Shield, you can use Technical Records or TRs to teach Pokemon moves in battle. So in that regard, they work a lot like TMs or Technical Machines but are consumed after just one use so be careful. This Pokemon Sword and Shield TR Locations guide covers the full list of TRs in the game, along with how to acquire them and the difference between them and TMs.

TRs can be found in your inventory’s TM tab. They are different from TMs since they can only be purchased from Wild Area shops with watts you earn by winning Raid Battles.

Select the Pokemon you want to teach the move to, bring it out and then use the TR on it. Since your Pokemon cannot learn more than 4 moves, you will have to replace one with the TR in the case of a full move set.

Complete the process and your Pokemon will have learned a new move!

Below is the complete list of all the TR available in Pokemon Sword and Shield and their locations so you can collect them easily. Keep in mind if one TR is consumed up, you can purchase a new one from the shops.

No. Name Description Location

TR00 Swords Dance The dance the uplifts the fighting spirit and raises the attack stat as well. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily) 8,000 (Pokemon nursery, Bridge Field wild area)

TR01 Body Slam Full body weight is dropped onto the target. Paralysis may also result from this. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR02 Flamethrower Fire blasts intensely at the target, scorching it. Moreover, the target may suffer a burn as a result of this. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR03 Hydro Pump Water is launched under great pressure at the target, causing it to be blasted. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR04 Surf The user attacks everything in its path by flooding it with a massive wave. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR05 Ice Beam A beam of icy-cold energy is fired at the target. There is also a possibility that the target will freeze as a result. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR06 Blizzard Pokemon are struck by a howling blizzard. The opposing Pokemon may also become frozen as a result. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR07 Low Kick The kick causes the target to fall over as a result of a powerful low kick. A move’s power increases with the weight of the target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR08 Thunderbolt The target is hit by a powerful electric blast. As a result, the target may become paralyzed. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR09 Thunder Damage is inflicted on the target by a wicked thunderbolt. In addition to paralysis, the target may be left unable to move. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR10 Earthquake Attack with an earthquake that strikers every Pokemon. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR11 Psychic Strong telekinetic forces strike the target. The target’s Sp Def stat. might be lowered as well. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR12 Agility During this process, the user relaxes and lightens its body, allowing it to move faster. As a result, the Speed stat is sharply raised. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR13 Focus Energy Helps to land critical hits more easily. Motostoke, Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR14 Metronome Waggle a finger and stimulate your brain into the target. It will result in randomly using nearly any move. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR15 Fire Blast Fire is hurled at the target in a fierce attack. There is also a possibility that the target will suffer a burn as a result. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR16 Waterfall Enables you to charge at the target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR17 Amnesia Helps to increase focus by emptying your mind. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR18 Leech Life Helps draining the blood of target. Also restores HP after taking damage. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR19 Tri Attack An attack with three beams is simultaneously launched by the user. In addition, the target may be burned, frozen, or paralyzed. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR20 Substitute Some of the user’s HP is used to create a substitute for themselves. As a decoy, the substitute plays the role of the user. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR21 Reversal Attacks become more powerful with less HP. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR22 Sludge Bomb Unsanitary sludge is hurled at the target. Additionally, the target may be poisoned by this method. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR23 Spikes An opposing team’s feet are trapped by spikes laid by the user.Switching into battle hurts Pokemon caught in the trap. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR24 Outrage Helps create a rampage of attacks. Might result in confusion. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR25 Psyshock A strange psychic wave is materialized by the user to attack the target. Physical damage is caused by this attack. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR26 Endure Whenever the user has at least one HP, he/she can endure any attack. Using it in succession increases its failure chances. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR27 Sleep Talk Enables you to choose a move while sleeping. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR28 Megahorn Drive powerful horn into the target without letting up. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR29 Baton Pass Enables to switch places with a part Pokemon and helps to pass along stat change a well. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR30 Encore Forces the enemy to keep on repeating the moves. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR31 Iron Tail Steel-hard tails slam the target. In addition, the defense stat of the target may be lowered as a result. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR32 Crunch Sharp fangs crunch up the target. A lower Defense stat can also result from this. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR33 Shadow Ball A shadowy blob is sent on the enemy which lowers its Sp.Def Stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 34 Future Sight After two moves, a psychic energy attacks the enemy. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 35 Uproar An uproar of attacks lasts for three turns. There is no possibility of a Pokemon falling asleep during that period. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR36 Heat Wave Hot breath is exhaled on opposing Pokemon to attack them. There is also a possibility that these Pokemon will be burned by this. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR37 Taunt Will taunt the enemy in a rage which will result in only attack moves for three turns. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 38 Trick Will swaps the items with enemy’s item. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 39 Superpower Great power is used to attack the target. A decrease in Attack and Defense stats is also caused by this. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR40 Skill Swap Enables you to swap skills with the enemy. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR41 Blaze Kick It is easier to land a critical hit by kicking. Burns may also be caused by this process. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 42 Hyper Voice An echoing shout is launched which causes damage. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 43 Overheat Full power is used to attack the target. As a result of the attack’s recoil, the user’s Sp is severely lowered. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR44 Cosmic Power Helps absorb energy from space which increases defense and attack. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR45 Muddy Water Attack enemy by shooting muddy water at them which will lower their accuracy. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR46 Iron Defense Defense stat is increased by hardening the body. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR47 Dragon Claw Slash the enemy using sharp claws. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 48 Bulk Up Raise attack and defense by bulking up. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 49 Calm Mind Raise attack and defense stats by focusing on mind. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR50 Leaf Blade A sharp leaf is used as a sword, which is used by the user to cut his or her target. It is easier to land critical hits. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 51 Dragon Dance Speed and attack is increased by performing a dance. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR52 Gyro Ball Targets are tackled with high-speed spins. Powerful moves are made when the user is slower than the target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR53 Close Combat Lower enemy’s defense stats by fighting the enemy in close range. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 54 Toxic Spikes An opponent is trapped by poison spikes laid at their feet. Pokemon that switch into battle will be poisoned by the spikes. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR55 Flare Blitz It’s like cloaking yourself in fire and charging the target. Burns may result from this attack. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR56 Aura Sphere It lets loose a burst of aura power at its target from deep within. It never misses. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 57 Poison Jab A poisoned tentacle, arm, or other body part is used to stab the target. The target may also be poisoned by this. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR58 Dark Pulse Dark thoughts are released through the user’s aura. Additionally, the target may flinch. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR59 Seed Bomb Slams a barrage of hard-shelled seeds down on the target from above. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR60 X-Scissor Slash at the target by crossing its scythes or claws as if they were a pair of scissors. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR61 Bug Buzz Generate a damaging sound wave by vibration. It will lower the target’s Sp. Def stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 62 Dragon Pulse Attack target with a shock wave generated by the gaping mouth. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR63 Power Gem Attack with a ray of light that sparkles as if it were made of gemstones. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR64 Focus Blast Heightens mental focus and unleashes power. It also lowers the target’s Sp. Def stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR65 Energy Ball Draw power from nature and fire it at the target. It will also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR66 Brave Bird Tuck in wings and charge from a low altitude. This also damages the attacker quite a lot. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR67 Earth Power Makes the ground under the target erupt with power. This also lowers the target’s Sp. Def stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 68 Nasty Plot Stimulates brain by thinking bad thoughts. This sharply raises Sp. Atk stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR69 Zen Headbutt Focus will power to head and attacks the target. This may also make the target flinch. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR70 Flash Cannon Gather all light energy and release it all at once. This may also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 71 Leaf Storm Whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The attack’s recoil harshly lowers the user’s Sp. Atk stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR72 Power Whip Violently whirls vines, tentacles, or the like to harshly lash the target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR73 Gunk Shot Shoots filthy garbage at the target to attack. This may also poison the target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR74 Iron Head Slam the target with its steel-hard head. This may also make the target flinch. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 75 Stone Edge Stab the target from below with sharpened stones. Critical hits land more easily. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR76 Stealth Rock Lay a trap of levitating stones around the opposing team. The trap hurts opposing Pokemon that switch into battle. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 77 Grass Knot Snare the target with grass and trip it. The heavier the target, the greater the move’s power. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR78 Sludge Wave Strike everything around it by swamping the area with a giant sludge wave. This also poisons those hit. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR79 Heavy Slam Slams into the target with its heavy body. The more you outweigh the target, the greater the move’s power. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR80 Electro Ball Hurl an electric orb at the target. The faster you are than the target, the greater the move’s power. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 81 Foul Play Turn the target’s power against it. The higher the target’s Attack stat, the greater the damage it deals. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR82 Stored Power Attack the target with stored power. The more your stats are raised, the greater the move’s power. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR83 Ally Switch Teleport using a strange power and switch places with one of target’s allies. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 84 Scald Shoot boiling hot water at the target. This will leave the target with a burn. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR85 Work Up Attack and speed is increased after waking up. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR86 Wild Charge Shrouds yourself in electricity and smash into its target. This also damages the you a little. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 87 Drill Run Crash into target while rotating body like a drill. Critical hits land more easily. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR88 Heat Crash Slam your target with flame-covered body. The more the you outweigh the target, the greater the move’s power. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 89 Hurricane Attack by wrapping your opponent in a fierce wind that flies up into the sky. This will sconfuse the target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR90 Play Rough Play rough with the target and attack it. This will also lower the target’s Attack stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR91 Venom Drench Opposing Pokemon are drenched in an odd poisonous liquid which lowers the Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed stats of a poisoned target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR92 Dazzling Gleam Damage opposing Pokemon by emitting a powerful flash. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR93 Darkest Lariat Swing both arms and hit the target. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR94 High Horsepower Fiercely attack the target using entire body. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 95 Throat Chop Attack the target’s throat, and the resultant suffering prevents the target from using moves that emit sound for two turns. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 96 Pollen Puff Attack the enemy with a pollen puff that explodes. If the target is an ally, it gives the ally a pollen puff that restores its HP instead. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 97 Psychic Fangs Bite the target with its psychic capabilities. This can also destroy Light Screen and Reflect. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)

TR 98 Liquidation Slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This will also lower the target’s Defense stat. Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)