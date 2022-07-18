In Sword and Shield, you can use Technical Records or TRs to teach Pokemon moves in battle. So in that regard, they work a lot like TMs or Technical Machines but are consumed after just one use so be careful. This Pokemon Sword and Shield TR Locations guide covers the full list of TRs in the game, along with how to acquire them and the difference between them and TMs.
Pokemon Sword and Shield TR Locations
TRs can be found in your inventory’s TM tab. They are different from TMs since they can only be purchased from Wild Area shops with watts you earn by winning Raid Battles.
Select the Pokemon you want to teach the move to, bring it out and then use the TR on it. Since your Pokemon cannot learn more than 4 moves, you will have to replace one with the TR in the case of a full move set.
Complete the process and your Pokemon will have learned a new move!
Below is the complete list of all the TR available in Pokemon Sword and Shield and their locations so you can collect them easily. Keep in mind if one TR is consumed up, you can purchase a new one from the shops.
|No.
|Name
|Description
|Location
|TR00
|Swords Dance
|The dance the uplifts the fighting spirit and raises the attack stat as well.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily) 8,000 (Pokemon nursery, Bridge Field wild area)
|TR01
|Body Slam
|Full body weight is dropped onto the target. Paralysis may also result from this.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR02
|Flamethrower
|Fire blasts intensely at the target, scorching it. Moreover, the target may suffer a burn as a result of this.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR03
|Hydro Pump
|Water is launched under great pressure at the target, causing it to be blasted.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR04
|Surf
|The user attacks everything in its path by flooding it with a massive wave.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR05
|Ice Beam
|A beam of icy-cold energy is fired at the target. There is also a possibility that the target will freeze as a result.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR06
|Blizzard
|Pokemon are struck by a howling blizzard. The opposing Pokemon may also become frozen as a result.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR07
|Low Kick
|The kick causes the target to fall over as a result of a powerful low kick. A move’s power increases with the weight of the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR08
|Thunderbolt
|The target is hit by a powerful electric blast. As a result, the target may become paralyzed.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR09
|Thunder
|Damage is inflicted on the target by a wicked thunderbolt. In addition to paralysis, the target may be left unable to move.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR10
|Earthquake
|Attack with an earthquake that strikers every Pokemon.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR11
|Psychic
|Strong telekinetic forces strike the target. The target’s Sp Def stat. might be lowered as well.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR12
|Agility
|During this process, the user relaxes and lightens its body, allowing it to move faster. As a result, the Speed stat is sharply raised.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR13
|Focus Energy
|Helps to land critical hits more easily.
|Motostoke, Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR14
|Metronome
|Waggle a finger and stimulate your brain into the target. It will result in randomly using nearly any move.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR15
|Fire Blast
|Fire is hurled at the target in a fierce attack. There is also a possibility that the target will suffer a burn as a result.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR16
|Waterfall
|Enables you to charge at the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR17
|Amnesia
|Helps to increase focus by emptying your mind.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR18
|Leech Life
|Helps draining the blood of target. Also restores HP after taking damage.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR19
|Tri Attack
|An attack with three beams is simultaneously launched by the user. In addition, the target may be burned, frozen, or paralyzed.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR20
|Substitute
|Some of the user’s HP is used to create a substitute for themselves. As a decoy, the substitute plays the role of the user.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR21
|Reversal
|Attacks become more powerful with less HP.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR22
|Sludge Bomb
|Unsanitary sludge is hurled at the target. Additionally, the target may be poisoned by this method.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR23
|Spikes
|An opposing team’s feet are trapped by spikes laid by the user.Switching into battle hurts Pokemon caught in the trap.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR24
|Outrage
|Helps create a rampage of attacks. Might result in confusion.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR25
|Psyshock
|A strange psychic wave is materialized by the user to attack the target. Physical damage is caused by this attack.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR26
|Endure
|Whenever the user has at least one HP, he/she can endure any attack. Using it in succession increases its failure chances.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR27
|Sleep Talk
|Enables you to choose a move while sleeping.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR28
|Megahorn
|Drive powerful horn into the target without letting up.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR29
|Baton Pass
|Enables to switch places with a part Pokemon and helps to pass along stat change a well.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR30
|Encore
|Forces the enemy to keep on repeating the moves.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR31
|Iron Tail
|Steel-hard tails slam the target. In addition, the defense stat of the target may be lowered as a result.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR32
|Crunch
|Sharp fangs crunch up the target. A lower Defense stat can also result from this.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR33
|Shadow Ball
|A shadowy blob is sent on the enemy which lowers its Sp.Def Stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 34
|Future Sight
|After two moves, a psychic energy attacks the enemy.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 35
|Uproar
|An uproar of attacks lasts for three turns. There is no possibility of a Pokemon falling asleep during that period.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR36
|Heat Wave
|Hot breath is exhaled on opposing Pokemon to attack them. There is also a possibility that these Pokemon will be burned by this.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR37
|Taunt
|Will taunt the enemy in a rage which will result in only attack moves for three turns.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 38
|Trick
|Will swaps the items with enemy’s item.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 39
|Superpower
|Great power is used to attack the target. A decrease in Attack and Defense stats is also caused by this.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR40
|Skill Swap
|Enables you to swap skills with the enemy.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR41
|Blaze Kick
|It is easier to land a critical hit by kicking. Burns may also be caused by this process.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 42
|Hyper Voice
|An echoing shout is launched which causes damage.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 43
|Overheat
|Full power is used to attack the target. As a result of the attack’s recoil, the user’s Sp is severely lowered.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR44
|Cosmic Power
|Helps absorb energy from space which increases defense and attack.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR45
|Muddy Water
|Attack enemy by shooting muddy water at them which will lower their accuracy.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR46
|Iron Defense
|Defense stat is increased by hardening the body.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR47
|Dragon Claw
|Slash the enemy using sharp claws.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 48
|Bulk Up
|Raise attack and defense by bulking up.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 49
|Calm Mind
|Raise attack and defense stats by focusing on mind.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR50
|Leaf Blade
|A sharp leaf is used as a sword, which is used by the user to cut his or her target. It is easier to land critical hits.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 51
|Dragon Dance
|Speed and attack is increased by performing a dance.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR52
|Gyro Ball
|Targets are tackled with high-speed spins. Powerful moves are made when the user is slower than the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR53
|Close Combat
|Lower enemy’s defense stats by fighting the enemy in close range.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 54
|Toxic Spikes
|An opponent is trapped by poison spikes laid at their feet. Pokemon that switch into battle will be poisoned by the spikes.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR55
|Flare Blitz
|It’s like cloaking yourself in fire and charging the target. Burns may result from this attack.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR56
|Aura Sphere
|It lets loose a burst of aura power at its target from deep within. It never misses.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 57
|Poison Jab
|A poisoned tentacle, arm, or other body part is used to stab the target. The target may also be poisoned by this.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR58
|Dark Pulse
|Dark thoughts are released through the user’s aura. Additionally, the target may flinch.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR59
|Seed Bomb
|Slams a barrage of hard-shelled seeds down on the target from above.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR60
|X-Scissor
|Slash at the target by crossing its scythes or claws as if they were a pair of scissors.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR61
|Bug Buzz
|Generate a damaging sound wave by vibration. It will lower the target’s Sp. Def stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 62
|Dragon Pulse
|Attack target with a shock wave generated by the gaping mouth.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR63
|Power Gem
|Attack with a ray of light that sparkles as if it were made of gemstones.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR64
|Focus Blast
|Heightens mental focus and unleashes power. It also lowers the target’s Sp. Def stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR65
|Energy Ball
|Draw power from nature and fire it at the target. It will also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR66
|Brave Bird
|Tuck in wings and charge from a low altitude. This also damages the attacker quite a lot.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR67
|Earth Power
|Makes the ground under the target erupt with power. This also lowers the target’s Sp. Def stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 68
|Nasty Plot
|Stimulates brain by thinking bad thoughts. This sharply raises Sp. Atk stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR69
|Zen Headbutt
|Focus will power to head and attacks the target. This may also make the target flinch.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR70
|Flash Cannon
|Gather all light energy and release it all at once. This may also lower the target’s Sp. Def stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 71
|Leaf Storm
|Whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The attack’s recoil harshly lowers the user’s Sp. Atk stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR72
|Power Whip
|Violently whirls vines, tentacles, or the like to harshly lash the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR73
|Gunk Shot
|Shoots filthy garbage at the target to attack. This may also poison the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR74
|Iron Head
|Slam the target with its steel-hard head. This may also make the target flinch.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 75
|Stone Edge
|Stab the target from below with sharpened stones. Critical hits land more easily.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR76
|Stealth Rock
|Lay a trap of levitating stones around the opposing team. The trap hurts opposing Pokemon that switch into battle.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 77
|Grass Knot
|Snare the target with grass and trip it. The heavier the target, the greater the move’s power.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR78
|Sludge Wave
|Strike everything around it by swamping the area with a giant sludge wave. This also poisons those hit.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR79
|Heavy Slam
|Slams into the target with its heavy body. The more you outweigh the target, the greater the move’s power.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR80
|Electro Ball
|Hurl an electric orb at the target. The faster you are than the target, the greater the move’s power.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 81
|Foul Play
|Turn the target’s power against it. The higher the target’s Attack stat, the greater the damage it deals.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR82
|Stored Power
|Attack the target with stored power. The more your stats are raised, the greater the move’s power.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR83
|Ally Switch
|Teleport using a strange power and switch places with one of target’s allies.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 84
|Scald
|Shoot boiling hot water at the target. This will leave the target with a burn.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR85
|Work Up
|Attack and speed is increased after waking up.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR86
|Wild Charge
|Shrouds yourself in electricity and smash into its target. This also damages the you a little.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 87
|Drill Run
|Crash into target while rotating body like a drill. Critical hits land more easily.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR88
|Heat Crash
|Slam your target with flame-covered body. The more the you outweigh the target, the greater the move’s power.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 89
|Hurricane
|Attack by wrapping your opponent in a fierce wind that flies up into the sky. This will sconfuse the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR90
|Play Rough
|Play rough with the target and attack it. This will also lower the target’s Attack stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR91
|Venom Drench
|Opposing Pokemon are drenched in an odd poisonous liquid which lowers the Attack, Sp. Atk, and Speed stats of a poisoned target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR92
|Dazzling Gleam
|Damage opposing Pokemon by emitting a powerful flash.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR93
|Darkest Lariat
|Swing both arms and hit the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR94
|High Horsepower
|Fiercely attack the target using entire body.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 95
|Throat Chop
|Attack the target’s throat, and the resultant suffering prevents the target from using moves that emit sound for two turns.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 96
|Pollen Puff
|Attack the enemy with a pollen puff that explodes. If the target is an ally, it gives the ally a pollen puff that restores its HP instead.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 97
|Psychic Fangs
|Bite the target with its psychic capabilities. This can also destroy Light Screen and Reflect.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 98
|Liquidation
|Slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This will also lower the target’s Defense stat.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)
|TR 99
|Body Press
|Attack by slamming your body into the target. The higher your Defense, the more damage you can inflict on the target.
|Can be collected as loot drops from Max Raid Battles Watt Trader in Wild Area (Changes Daily)