For this Pokemon Sword and Shield Togepi guide, we will be walking you through the necessary details such as, how to Evolve Togepi in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats, weaknesses and strengths regarding Togepi. See for yourself, if Togepi compliments your team composition!

Pokemon Sword and Shield Togepi



Togepi, Misty’s sidekick! Get yourself one of these cute little fairies in the new Isle of Armor DLC. Evolving it into its two forms, is an easy way to get 3 Pokedex entries in one go.

Togepi Locations

You can find Togepi in Bridge Field with a chance of 2% during normal and overcast conditions. There is a 5% chance you’ll find one in the tall grass during foggy weather conditions.

Togetic, one of Togepi’s evolved form, can be found in Stony Wilderness in the tall grass, with a spawn rate of 10%.

Togekiss can be found wandering around with a spawn rate of 2% in Dusty Bowl.

How to Evolve Togepi

Togepi will evolve into Togetic at 220 Happiness, keep it in your party and battle often without having it faint too much.

Togetic can be evolved into its final form Togekiss, by using a Shiny Stone.

Abilities

Hustle – Boost Attack, but lower Accuracy.

Serene Grace – Boost probability of additional effects occurring when attacking.

Super Luck – Greater chances to land critical-hits.

Weaknesses and Strengths

Togepi is a Fairy-Type Pokemon and as a result will take increased amount of damage from Poison, and Steel-type moves.

However, the cute little creature stands resilient against Fighting, Bug, Dark, and completely immune to Dragon-type moves.

Togepi Stats