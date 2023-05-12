If fighting-type Pokemon are your thing, surely you must be interested in Riolu. We have prepared this guide to give you information regarding how to Evolve Riolu in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Location and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Riolu

Riolu is a Fighting-type Pokemon and described as an energetic Pokemon. A perfect pick for your roster if you’re missing a Fighting-type.

Riolu Locations

Giant’s Cap is the best Riolu location we have discovered, under Snowstorm weather conditions. It has a 5% chance of appearing as you search through the grass.

You will be able to find it between a level of 28-30. However, you can find one as high as 32 in Giant’s Cap – Area 3.

How to Evolve Riolu

Riolu is able to evolve into a Lucario by maintaining a good bond. You can use a Soothe Bell, and keep on battling with it to help it reach Max Happiness.

Once it’s happy and set, simply level it up once and Riolu will evolve into a Lucario.

Riolu Abilities



Steadfast – Increase speed by one time on every flinch.

Inner Focus – Riolu will not flinch, except with Focus Punch. Inner Focus also grants immunity to Intimidate.

Prankster – Status moves have speed priority increased by 1. However, moves increased by this will fail on Dark-type opponents.

Weaknesses and Strengths

Riolu isn’t the best choice against Flying, Psychic or Fairy-type Pokemon.

However, it is definitely a strong opponent for any Rock, Bug, and Dark-type Pokemon it happens to fight against.

Riolu Stats

HP 40 Attack 70 Defense 40 Special Attack 35 Special Defense 40 Speed 60

As you can see with Attack and Speed stats like that, Riolu can be a truly devastating foe in the right hands, albeit somewhat of a glass cannon. Evolve Riolu into a Lucario and you have one the strongest fighting Pokemon in the game.