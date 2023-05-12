Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Pokedex contains numerous additions of Pokemon as well as new evolutions of others. Amongst them is Pancham, a Fighting Type Playful Pokemon. In this guide, we will tell you all about Pokemon Sword and Shield Pancham Locations, How to Catch and Evolve it and their strengths and weaknesses as well.
Pancham is found in both Overworld and Non-Overworld spawns. Overworld spawns mean that the Pokemon is visible in-game. Below are the different locations where different level Pancham can be found in Overworld and its spawn rate depending upon the weather conditions:
|Location
|Weather
|Spawn %
|East Lake Axewell
|Overcast (Lv. 10-15)
|35%
|East Lake Axewell
|Thunderstorm (Lv. 10-15)
|05%
|East Lake Axewell
|Intense Sun (Lv. 10-15)
|05%
|East Lake Axewell
|Snowing (Lv. 10-15)
|10%
|East Lake Axewell
|Snowstorm (Lv. 10-15)
|15%
|East Lake Axewell
|Sandstorm (Lv. 10-15)
|05%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Normal Weather (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Overcast (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Raining (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Thunderstorm (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Intense Sun (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Snowing (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Snowstorm (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Sandstorm (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
|Rolling Fields (2)
|Heavy Fog (Lv. 7-10)
|60%
Whereas in non-Overworld spawns, the Pokemon are not visible and are found randomly in tall grass. Below is the spawn rate of Non-Overworld locations in different weather conditions:
|Location
|Weather
|Spawn %
|West Lake Axewell
|Overcast (Lv. 7-11)
|25%
|West Lake Axewell
|Intense Sun (Lv. 7-11)
|10%
|Route 3
|All Weather (Lv. 8-13)
|20%
|Lake of Outrage
|Overcast (Lv. 50-52)
|10%
How to Catch Pancham
In the above locations, you can catch Pancham. Running around in these areas, players can spot one with a little effort. If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokemon to catch.
Pancham Evolutions
Pancham has one evolution, which is Pangoro. To evolve into Pangoro, you need to reach level 32 with your Pancham.
Pancham Strengths and Weaknesses
Pancham is a fighting type Pokemon, which means that it is strong against rock, bug and dark type Pokemon. But it is fairly weak against flying, psychic and fairy types.
The following shows the Pokemon against which Pancham is strong:
- Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark type pokemon.
- Hydreigon is a Dark and Dragon-type pokemon.
- Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type pokemon.
- Golisopod is a Bug and Water-type pokemon.
- Umbreon is a Dark-type pokemon.
The following shows the Pokemon against which Pancham is weak:
- Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type pokemon.
- Gyarados is a Water and Flying-type pokemon.
- Noivern is a Flying and Dragon-type pokemon.
- Charizard is a Fire and Flying-type pokemon.
- Espeon is a Psychic-type pokemon.