Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Pokedex contains numerous additions of Pokemon as well as new evolutions of others. Amongst them is Pancham, a Fighting Type Playful Pokemon. In this guide, we will tell you all about Pokemon Sword and Shield Pancham Locations, How to Catch and Evolve it and their strengths and weaknesses as well.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Pancham Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Pancham is found in both Overworld and Non-Overworld spawns. Overworld spawns mean that the Pokemon is visible in-game. Below are the different locations where different level Pancham can be found in Overworld and its spawn rate depending upon the weather conditions:

Location Weather Spawn % East Lake Axewell Overcast (Lv. 10-15) 35% East Lake Axewell Thunderstorm (Lv. 10-15) 05% East Lake Axewell Intense Sun (Lv. 10-15) 05% East Lake Axewell Snowing (Lv. 10-15) 10% East Lake Axewell Snowstorm (Lv. 10-15) 15% East Lake Axewell Sandstorm (Lv. 10-15) 05% Rolling Fields (2) Normal Weather (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Overcast (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Raining (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Thunderstorm (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Intense Sun (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Snowing (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Snowstorm (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Sandstorm (Lv. 7-10) 60% Rolling Fields (2) Heavy Fog (Lv. 7-10) 60%

Whereas in non-Overworld spawns, the Pokemon are not visible and are found randomly in tall grass. Below is the spawn rate of Non-Overworld locations in different weather conditions:

Location Weather Spawn % West Lake Axewell Overcast (Lv. 7-11) 25% West Lake Axewell Intense Sun (Lv. 7-11) 10% Route 3 All Weather (Lv. 8-13) 20% Lake of Outrage Overcast (Lv. 50-52) 10%

How to Catch Pancham

In the above locations, you can catch Pancham. Running around in these areas, players can spot one with a little effort. If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokemon to catch.

Pancham Evolutions

Pancham has one evolution, which is Pangoro. To evolve into Pangoro, you need to reach level 32 with your Pancham.

Pancham Strengths and Weaknesses

Pancham is a fighting type Pokemon, which means that it is strong against rock, bug and dark type Pokemon. But it is fairly weak against flying, psychic and fairy types.

The following shows the Pokemon against which Pancham is strong:

Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark type pokemon.

Hydreigon is a Dark and Dragon-type pokemon.

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type pokemon.

Golisopod is a Bug and Water-type pokemon.

Umbreon is a Dark-type pokemon.

The following shows the Pokemon against which Pancham is weak: