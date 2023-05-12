An interesting and helpful feature seen in all the Pokemon games is that there are a plethora of NPCs out in the vast world of Pokemon that are willing to teach young Pokemon Trainers various moves, for absolutely free! Players will definitely want to converse with these NPCs, as some of them will teach you some Special Moves that can’t otherwise be learned. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Move Tutors Locations guide will help you locate all these widely spread NPCs!

Pokemon Sword and Shield Move Tutors Locations

Before getting to the Special Move Tutors, let’s quickly go over the Basic Move Tutors; these are NPCs that will teach you basic (and forgotten) moves that can prove themselves to be quite valuable. These NPCs can be found in each Pokemon Center. He can be found on the left side counter within the Pokemon Center; talk to him to learn some interesting moves.

Unlike previous games, these Tutors will not ask for any compensation or remuneration for their services. They are content with the knowledge that their teachings will be disseminated to a new generation of Pokemon Trainers.

Now let’s move on to what you’re really here for: the Special Move Tutors. There are a total of 4 Special Move Tutors that can be located in 4 different towns.

The following section of the guide will detail their locations and the various moves they’ll teach. We will also go over the requirements that your Pokemon will need to meet in order to learn these moves.

Hammerlocke

Once you’re in Hammerlocke, head to the left side of town, towards the water. Specifically head southwest, in the park there will be a purple staircase that lets you get nearer to the water. At the base of this staircase is the Special Move Tutor.

He can teach you a total of 3 Special Moves, all of which can be learned by a Starter Pokemon from any region, granted that its Friendship Stat has been taken to the max!

The moves are:

Fire Pledge:

Type: Fire

PP: 10

Attack: 80

Accuracy: 100

Effect: A fire column hits the target. When used in tandem with its grass counterpart, a vast ocean of fire will appear.

Grass Pledge:

Type: Grass

PP: 10

Attack: 80

Accuracy: 100

Effect: A grass column hits the target. When used in tandem with its water counterpart, a swamp will appear.

Water Pledge:

Type: Water

PP: 10

Attack: 80

Accuracy: 100

Effect: A water column hits the target. When used in tandem with its fire counterpart, a rainbow appears.

Wyndon

Make your over to Wyndon – head to the right side of town, towards the park. Within the park, look for a man that’s standing between two benches and two hedges; this is the Special Move Tutor.

He can teach you a total of 3 Special Moves, all of which can only be learned by fully evolved Starter Pokemon (from any of the regions).

Blast Burn:

Type: Fire

PP: 5

Attack: 150

Accuracy: 90

Effect: The enemy is engulfed in a fiery explosion; you cannot move in the next turn.

Hydro Cannon:

Type: Water

PP: 5

Attack: 150

Accuracy: 90

Effect: Hit the enemy with a watery blast. You cannot move in the next turn.

Frenzy Plant:

Type: Grass

PP: 5

Attack: 150

Accuracy: 90

Effect: Hit the enemy with a tree! You cannot move in the next turn.

Circhester

When in Circhester, mosey on over to the Hot Springs to meet another Galar region move tutor. Go to the Hero’s Bath and you’ll find the man standing there, waiting (somewhat creepily).

He only has 1 move to teach you but it’s quite the doozy. It can only be learned by Dragon-Types that have their Friendship Stat maxed out.

Draco Meteor:

Type: Dragon

PP: 5

Attack: 130

Accuracy: 90

Effect: A barrage of comets and meteorites will rain down from the sky, razing your opponent. It will have the effect of lowering your Special Attack Skill, unfortunately.

Motostoke

The final Special Move Tutor can be found in the town of Motostoke. You’ll need to meander your way onto the docks and search for a man near the water.

This man will teach you a brand new move, never before seen: Steel Beam. This Special Move is the strongest Steel-Type move in the game, so it’s definitely worth getting. Any Steel-Type Pokemon can learn this move!

Steel Beam:

Type: Steel

PP: 5

Attack: 140

Accuracy: 95

Effect: Fire a beam of pure steel that the Pokemon will collect from its own body. Does a ludicrous amount of damage but has the deteriorating effect on the attack as well; your Pokemon loses health every time it uses it.

Those are all the Move Tutors available in Sword and Shield.

If you’re itching to get your hands on some of these cool moves, then follow our guide to hunt down the NPCs who are willing to educate you!