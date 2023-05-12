How to Evolve Igglybuff in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

This Pokemon Sword and Shield guide will go over the Pokemon Igglybuff. This is a Normal and Fairy-Type Balloon Pokemon and is now available in the new Isle of Armor expansion. We will go over how to Evolve Igglybuff in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its Locations and Stats.

The developers have done a great job of adding iconic Pokemon to the game roster with the Isle of Armor expansion, especially after the criticism the game got with its limited pokedex.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Igglybuff

Igglybuff Locations

Igglypuff can be found in the Fields of Honor area with a 16% chance of spawning during Normal weather.

You can get her in the Isle of Armor expansion by getting either a Jigglypuff or Wigglytuff and then breeding it at a Daycare Center. The egg the Daycare gives you will hatch into an Igglybuff no matter what item the parents have.

How to Evolve Igglybuff

Igglybuff is the first form in an evolution chain with 3 branches. In Sword and Shield, you can evolve Igglybuff into Jigglypuff with a high Friendship.

Jigglypuff then evolves into Wigglytuff if you use a Moon Stone.

Igglybuff Abilities

Cute Charm: Contact with the Pokemon may cause infatuation

Competitive: Boosts the Sp. Atk stat sharply when a stat is lowered

Friend Guard: Reduces damage done to allies

Weaknesses and Strengths

Fairy Type Pokemon are weak against Poison, Steel Type Moves so Pokemon like Lucario, Klinklang and Steelix are dangerous opponents.

However, it is strong against Fighting, Bug, Dark, Dragon type moves. This makes it ideal for fights against Tyranitar, Goodra and Noivern.

Igglybuff Stats