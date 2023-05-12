Pokemon Sword and Shield Golisopod Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

In Sword and Shield, Golisopod is a Bug/Water-type that is the evolved form of Wimpod. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Golisopod Locations guide covers all you need to know about this Pokemon, including where to find it and how to catch it, as well as its stats and abilities.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Golisopod Locations
Golisopod can be found by the Lake of Outrage around the time of rainfall. It has a 12% chance of spawning at levels 55-58. You can also find and catch Golisopod within Galar Mine No. 2.
Golispod Evolution
Golisopod is the first evolution of Wimpod. At level 30, the Wimpod automatically transforms into Golisopod.
Golisopod Base Stats
- HP: 75
- Attack: 125
- SP Attack: 60
- Defense:140
- SP Defense: 90
- Speed: 40
Golisopod Strengths and Weaknesses
Golisopod is a Bug and Water Type Hard Scale Pokemon. This makes it weak against Flying, Rock and Electric types. E.g: Tyranitar, Togekiss, and Noivern.
However, it is solid for battling Ground, Ice and Water Pokemon. E.g: Milotic, Vanilluxe and Lapras.
Golisopod Abilities and Moves
Emergency Exit: When Golisopod is at half HP or less, it will switch out.
Level Up Moves
|Lvl
|Move
|PP
|Effect
|00
|First Impression
|10
|Works for your first turn in battle
|01
|Struggle Bug
|20
|Reduces opponent’s Special Attack.
|01
|Sand Attack
|15
|Reduces opponent’s Accuracy.
|01
|Defense Curl
|40
|Raises user’s Defense.
|01
|Spite
|10
|The opponent’s last move loses 2-5 PP.
|04
|Rock Smash
|15
|May Reduce opponent’s Defense.
|08
|Fury Cutter
|20
|Power increases each turn.
|12
|Mud Shot
|15
|Reduces opponent’s Speed.
|16
|Bug Bite
|20
|Receives the effect from the opponent’s held berry.
|20
|Iron Defense
|15
|Sharply raises user’s Defense.
|24
|Sucker Punch
|5
|User attacks first, but only works if opponent is readying an attack.
|28
|Slash
|20
|High critical hit ratio.
|32
|Razor Shell
|10
|May Reduce opponent’s Defense.
|36
|Pin Missile
|20
|Hits 2-5 times in one turn.
|40
|Swords Dance
|20
|Sharply raises user’s Attack.
|44
|Liquidation
|10
|The user slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This may also Reduce the target’s Defense stat.
Golisopod TM Moves
|TM
|Move
|PP
|Effect
|TM07
|Pin Missile
|20
|Hits 2-5 times in one turn.
|TM08
|Hyper Beam
|5
|User must recharge next turn.
|TM09
|Giga Impact
|5
|User must recharge next turn.
|TM16
|Screech
|40
|Sharply Reduces opponent’s Defense.
|TM21
|Rest
|10
|User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
|TM22
|Rock Slide
|10
|May cause flinching.
|TM24
|Snore
|15
|Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
|TM25
|Protect
|10
|Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TM27
|Icy Wind
|15
|Reduces opponent’s Speed.
|TM31
|Attract
|15
|If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack.
|TM33
|Rain Dance
|5
|Makes it rain for 5 turns.
|TM35
|Hail
|10
|Non-Ice types are damaged for 5 turns.
|TM39
|Facade
|20
|Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
|TM40
|Swift
|20
|Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness.
|TM43
|Brick Break
|15
|Breaks through Reflect and Light Screen barriers.
|TM45
|Dive
|10
|Dives underwater on first turn, attacks on second turn.
|TM48
|Rock Tomb
|15
|Reduces opponent’s Speed.
|TM53
|Mud Shot
|15
|Reduces opponent’s Speed.
|TM57
|Payback
|10
|Power doubles if the user was attacked first.
|TM58
|Assurance
|10
|Power doubles if opponent already took damage in the same turn.
|TM59
|Fling
|10
|Power depends on held item.
|TM65
|Shadow Claw
|15
|High critical hit ratio.
|TM74
|Venoshock
|10
|Inflicts double damage if the target is poisoned.
|TM76
|Round
|15
|Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.
|TM83
|Razor Shell
|10
|May Reduce opponent’s Defense.
|TM85
|Snarl
|15
|Reduces opponent’s Special Attack.
|TM94
|False Swipe
|40
|Always leaves opponent with at least 1 HP.
Golisopod TR Moves
|TR
|Move
|PP
|Effect
|TR00
|Swords Dance
|20
|Sharply raises user’s Attack.
|TR04
|Surf
|15
|Hits all adjacent Pokemon.
|TR05
|Ice Beam
|10
|May freeze opponent.
|TR06
|Blizzard
|5
|May freeze opponent.
|TR16
|Waterfall
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR18
|Leech Life
|10
|User recovers half the HP inflicted on opponent.
|TR20
|Substitute
|10
|Uses HP to creates a decoy that takes hits.
|TR22
|Sludge Bomb
|10
|May poison opponent.
|TR23
|Spikes
|20
|Hurts opponents when they switch into battle.
|TR26
|Endure
|10
|Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TR27
|Sleep Talk
|10
|User performs one of its own moves while sleeping.
|TR37
|Taunt
|20
|Opponent can only use moves that attack.
|TR45
|Muddy Water
|10
|May Reduce opponent’s Accuracy.
|TR46
|Iron Defense
|15
|Sharply raises user’s Defense.
|TR48
|Bulk Up
|20
|Raises user’s Attack and Defense.
|TR53
|Close Combat
|5
|Reduces user’s Defense and Special Defense.
|TR57
|Poison Jab
|20
|May poison the opponent.
|TR58
|Dark Pulse
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR60
|X-Scissor
|15
|TR61
|Bug Buzz
|10
|May Reduce opponent’s Special Defense.
|TR64
|Focus Blast
|5
|May Reduce opponent’s Special Defense.
|TR74
|Iron Head
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR78
|Sludge Wave
|10
|May poison opponent.
|TR84
|Scald
|15
|May burn opponent.
|TR87
|Drill Run
|10
|High critical hit ratio.
|TR95
|Throat Chop
|15
|Prevents use of sound moves for two turns.
|TR98
|Liquidation
|10
|The user slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This may also Reduce the target’s Defense stat.