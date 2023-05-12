Pokemon Sword and Shield Golisopod Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

In Sword and Shield, Golisopod is a Bug/Water-type that is the evolved form of Wimpod. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Golisopod Locations guide covers all you need to know about this Pokemon, including where to find it and how to catch it, as well as its stats and abilities.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Golisopod Locations

Golisopod can be found by the Lake of Outrage around the time of rainfall. It has a 12% chance of spawning at levels 55-58. You can also find and catch Golisopod within Galar Mine No. 2.

Golispod Evolution

Golisopod is the first evolution of Wimpod. At level 30, the Wimpod automatically transforms into Golisopod.

Golisopod Base Stats

HP: 75

Attack: 125

SP Attack: 60

Defense:140

SP Defense: 90

Speed: 40

Golisopod Strengths and Weaknesses

Golisopod is a Bug and Water Type Hard Scale Pokemon. This makes it weak against Flying, Rock and Electric types. E.g: Tyranitar, Togekiss, and Noivern.

However, it is solid for battling Ground, Ice and Water Pokemon. E.g: Milotic, Vanilluxe and Lapras.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Golisopod Abilities and Moves

Emergency Exit: When Golisopod is at half HP or less, it will switch out.

Level Up Moves

Lvl Move PP Effect 00 First Impression 10 Works for your first turn in battle 01 Struggle Bug 20 Reduces opponent’s Special Attack. 01 Sand Attack 15 Reduces opponent’s Accuracy. 01 Defense Curl 40 Raises user’s Defense. 01 Spite 10 The opponent’s last move loses 2-5 PP. 04 Rock Smash 15 May Reduce opponent’s Defense. 08 Fury Cutter 20 Power increases each turn. 12 Mud Shot 15 Reduces opponent’s Speed. 16 Bug Bite 20 Receives the effect from the opponent’s held berry. 20 Iron Defense 15 Sharply raises user’s Defense. 24 Sucker Punch 5 User attacks first, but only works if opponent is readying an attack. 28 Slash 20 High critical hit ratio. 32 Razor Shell 10 May Reduce opponent’s Defense. 36 Pin Missile 20 Hits 2-5 times in one turn. 40 Swords Dance 20 Sharply raises user’s Attack. 44 Liquidation 10 The user slams into the target using a full-force blast of water. This may also Reduce the target’s Defense stat.

Golisopod TM Moves

TM Move PP Effect TM07 Pin Missile 20 Hits 2-5 times in one turn. TM08 Hyper Beam 5 User must recharge next turn. TM09 Giga Impact 5 User must recharge next turn. TM16 Screech 40 Sharply Reduces opponent’s Defense. TM21 Rest 10 User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed. TM22 Rock Slide 10 May cause flinching. TM24 Snore 15 Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching. TM25 Protect 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively. TM27 Icy Wind 15 Reduces opponent’s Speed. TM31 Attract 15 If opponent is the opposite gender, it’s less likely to attack. TM33 Rain Dance 5 Makes it rain for 5 turns. TM35 Hail 10 Non-Ice types are damaged for 5 turns. TM39 Facade 20 Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed. TM40 Swift 20 Ignores Accuracy and Evasiveness. TM43 Brick Break 15 Breaks through Reflect and Light Screen barriers. TM45 Dive 10 Dives underwater on first turn, attacks on second turn. TM48 Rock Tomb 15 Reduces opponent’s Speed. TM53 Mud Shot 15 Reduces opponent’s Speed. TM57 Payback 10 Power doubles if the user was attacked first. TM58 Assurance 10 Power doubles if opponent already took damage in the same turn. TM59 Fling 10 Power depends on held item. TM65 Shadow Claw 15 High critical hit ratio. TM74 Venoshock 10 Inflicts double damage if the target is poisoned. TM76 Round 15 Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn. TM83 Razor Shell 10 May Reduce opponent’s Defense. TM85 Snarl 15 Reduces opponent’s Special Attack. TM94 False Swipe 40 Always leaves opponent with at least 1 HP.

Golisopod TR Moves