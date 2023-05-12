Pokemon Sword and Shield Ferroseed Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

If you are looking for details about the Ferroseed which is a strange ball-shaped Pokemon and evolves into a thorn, here is the complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Ferroseed Locations guide describing all its locations, stats and how to evolve.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Ferroseed Locations

Ferroseed is yet another unique of its kind of a round Thorn Seed Pokemon which is of Grass and Steel-type. It is strong against the Water, Electric, Normal, Rock, Steel, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Poison Grass types of Pokemon. However, it is weak against Fighting and Fire types of Pokemon.

It has a unique ability of ‘Iron Barbs’. When the attacker gets into contact with its iron barbs, it inflicts good damage on him.

The good main property of this Pokemon is its defense. Its defense stats are quite high and after evolution, it becomes even more deadly.

So first of all, talking about where in the game you can find the Pokemon and how to catch, here you go:

Ferroseed Locations

It spawns at different locations according to the weather statistics.

Storny Wilderness: In this area, there are 5 percent chances of finding a Ferroseed in a snowstorm.

Motostoke Riverbank: In this area, there are 10 percent chances of getting your hands onto a Ferroseed if you are looking for it in a cold weather of Snowstorm.

Bridge Field: You will find the Ferroseed in this location in different weathers. However, there are just 5 percent chances of finding a Ferroseed in any type of weather there.

Dusty Bowl: You will find a Ferroseed here regardless of the weather conditions and there are 10 percent chances of finding one.

Route 4: The minimum number of chances of finding a Ferroseed are on the Route . There are only 1 percent chances of finding a Ferroseed there in any type of the weather.

Ferroseed Base Stats

Attack: 50

Special Attack: 24

Defense: 91

Special Defense: 86

HP: 44

Speed: 10

Ferroseed Evolution

The Ferroseed can be evolved into a Ferrothorn at level 40. It doesn’t change its type at the evolution, however the special ability of Iron Barbs is unlocked which is a fierce ability to hurt its enemies upon contact with its barbs.

All you need to do is to level it up to level 40 and your Ferroseed with be evolved into a Ferrothorn automatically.

Ferroseed Skills and Moves

At level 10, it gets the ability to hit the opponent 2 to 5 times in one turn.

At level 30, it get the ability of Self Destruct and the user faints when it is used.

At level 40, it evolves into a Ferrothorn.

At level 41, it gets the power of Curse. Using it, its attack and defense is increased above the opponent’s but the speed is lowered.

At level 50, it gets the power of explosion and the user faints.