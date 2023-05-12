Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Falinks is a new pokemon added in Generation 8 and here in this Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations guide, we will be discussing where you can find it, how you can catch it along with how you can evolve it. We will also talk about Falink’s stats, abilities along with its strengths and weaknesses.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations
Falinks is not a rare Pokemon so it wouldn’t be very hard to catch it if you go to the right place. Falinks can be found in the following Locations in Sword and Shield
Route 8
Falinks on Route 8 is a Non-Overworld spawn which means that it wouldn’t be visible in the game. It will spawn in every weather and its level will be from 38 to 40.
It has a 2% chance of spawning in this location. They will be mostly found halfway through the route where there are a lot of small holes. They come out of those holes and wander around close by.
Lake of Outrage
This is also a Non-Overworld spawn which means that it wouldn’t be visible in the game. Here it will spawn in the Overcast weather only and its level would be from 50 to 52. It will have a spawn chance of 6% in this location.
Falinks Stats
|HP
|65
|Defense
|100
|Special Defense
|60
|Total Combat Points
|470
|Attack
|100
|Special Attack
|70
|Speed
|75
Falinks Abilities
Battle Armor Protects the Pokémon from critical hits and it possesses the abilities:
Battle Armor (1) | Battle Armor (2) | Defiant (H)
Falinks Strengths and Weaknesses
This pokemon is weak against the following types:
- Flying
- Psychic
- Fairy
|Pokemon
|Type 1
|Type 2
|Togekiss
|Fairy
|Flying
|Gyarados
|Water
|Flying
|Noivern
|Flying
|Dragon
|Charizard
|Fire
|Flying
|Espeon
|Psychic
Strong Against
Falinks are strong against the following types:
- Rock
- Bug
- Dark
These typically include the following pokemon:
|Pokemon
|Type 1
|Type 2
|Tyranitar
|Rock
|Dark
|Hydreigon
|Dark
|Dragon
|Rhyperior
|Ground
|Rock
|Golisopod
|Bug
|Water
|Umbreon
|Dark
Falinks Level Up Moves
|Lvl
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|01
|Tackle
|Normal
|40
|100
|35
|01
|Protect
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
|05
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|40
|100
|15
|May lower opponent’s Defense.
|10
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|—
|—
|30
|Increases critical hit ratio.
|15
|Headbutt
|Normal
|70
|100
|15
|May cause flinching.
|20
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|—
|—
|20
|Raises user’s Attack and Defense.
|25
|Endure
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
|30
|Reversal
|Fighting
|—
|100
|15
|The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
|35
|First Impression
|Bug
|90
|100
|10
|Although this move has great power, it only works the first turn the user is in battle.
|40
|No Retreat
|Fighting
|—
|—
|5
|Raises all stats but user cannot switch out.
|45
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|—
|—
|15
|Sharply raises user’s Defense.
|50
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|120
|100
|5
|Lowers user’s Defense and Special Defense.
|55
|Megahorn
|Bug
|120
|85
|10
|60
|Counter
|Fighting
|—
|100
|20
|When hit by a Physical Attack, user strikes back with 2x power.
Falinks TM Moves (Could be Learnt)
|TM
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|TM 08
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|150
|90
|5
|User must recharge next turn.
|TM09
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|150
|90
|5
|User must recharge next turn.
|TM16
|Screech
|Normal
|—
|85
|40
|Sharply lowers opponent’s Defense.
|TM21
|Rest
|Psychic
|—
|—
|10
|User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
|TM 22
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|75
|90
|10
|May cause flinching.
|TM24
|Snore
|Normal
|50
|100
|15
|Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
|TM25
|Protect
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TM37
|Beat Up
|Dark
|—
|100
|30
|Each Pokémon in your party attacks.
|TM 39
|Facade
|Normal
|70
|100
|20
|Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
|TM41
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|—
|—
|20
|In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move.
|TM 42
|Revenge
|Fighting
|60
|100
|10
|Power increases if user was hit first.
|TM43
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|75
|100
|15
|Breaks through Reflect and Light Screen barriers.
|TM48
|Rock Tomb
|Ground
|60
|95
|15
|Lowers opponent’s Speed.
|TM 57
|Payback
|Dark
|50
|100
|10
|Power doubles if the user was attacked first.
|TM58
|Assurance
|Dark
|60
|100
|10
|Power doubles if opponent already took damage in the same turn.
|TM 76
|Round
|Normal
|60
|100
|15
|Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.
|TM79
|Retaliate
|Normal
|70
|100
|5
|Inflicts double damage if a teammate fainted on the last turn.
|TM 94
|False Swipe
|Normal
|40
|100
|40
|Always leaves opponent with at least 1 HP.
|TM96
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|70
|—
|10
|The user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses.
Falinks TR Moves
|TR
|Move
|Type
|Pow
|Acc
|PP
|Effect
|TR00
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|—
|—
|20
|Sharply raises user’s Attack.
|TR 12
|Agility
|Psychic
|—
|—
|30
|Sharply raises user’s Speed.
|TR13
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|—
|—
|30
|Increases critical hit ratio.
|TR 20
|Substitute
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Uses HP to creates a decoy that takes hits.
|TR21
|Reversal
|Fighting
|—
|100
|15
|The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
|TR26
|Endure
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
|TR27
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|—
|—
|10
|User performs one of its own moves while sleeping.
|TR 28
|Megahorn
|Bug
|120
|85
|10
|TR39
|Superpower
|Fighting
|120
|100
|5
|Lowers user’s Attack and Defense.
|TR46
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|—
|—
|15
|Sharply raises user’s Defense.
|TR48
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|—
|—
|20
|Raises user’s Attack and Defense.
|TR53
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|120
|100
|5
|Lowers user’s Defense and Special Defense.
|TR 57
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|80
|100
|20
|May poison the opponent.
|TR64
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|120
|70
|5
|May lower opponent’s Special Defense.
|TR69
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|80
|90
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR74
|Iron Head
|Steel
|80
|100
|15
|May cause flinching.
|TR 95
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|80
|100
|15
|Prevents use of sound moves for two turns.
This marks the end of our Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations guide.