Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

By Saad Rajpoot

Falinks is a new pokemon added in Generation 8 and here in this Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations guide, we will be discussing where you can find it, how you can catch it along with how you can evolve it. We will also talk about Falink’s stats, abilities along with its strengths and weaknesses.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations

Falinks is not a rare Pokemon so it wouldn’t be very hard to catch it if you go to the right place. Falinks can be found in the following Locations in Sword and Shield

Route 8
Falinks on Route 8 is a Non-Overworld spawn which means that it wouldn’t be visible in the game. It will spawn in every weather and its level will be from 38 to 40.

It has a 2% chance of spawning in this location. They will be mostly found halfway through the route where there are a lot of small holes. They come out of those holes and wander around close by.

Lake of Outrage
This is also a Non-Overworld spawn which means that it wouldn’t be visible in the game. Here it will spawn in the Overcast weather only and its level would be from 50 to 52. It will have a spawn chance of 6% in this location.

 Falinks Stats

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...
HP 65
Defense 100
Special Defense 60
Total Combat Points 470
Attack 100
Special Attack 70
Speed 75

Falinks Abilities
Battle Armor Protects the Pokémon from critical hits and it possesses the abilities:

Battle Armor (1) | Battle Armor (2) | Defiant (H)

Falinks Strengths and Weaknesses
This pokemon is weak against the following types:

  • Flying
  • Psychic
  • Fairy
Pokemon Type 1 Type 2
 Togekiss  Fairy  Flying
 Gyarados  Water  Flying
 Noivern  Flying  Dragon
 Charizard  Fire  Flying
 Espeon  Psychic

Strong Against
Falinks are strong against the following types:

  • Rock
  • Bug
  • Dark

These typically include the following pokemon:

Pokemon Type 1 Type 2
 Tyranitar  Rock  Dark
 Hydreigon  Dark  Dragon
 Rhyperior  Ground  Rock
 Golisopod  Bug  Water
 Umbreon  Dark

Falinks Level Up Moves

Lvl Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
01 Tackle Normal 40 100 35
01 Protect Normal 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
05 Rock Smash Fighting 40 100 15 May lower opponent’s Defense.
10 Focus Energy Normal 30 Increases critical hit ratio.
15 Headbutt Normal 70 100 15 May cause flinching.
20 Bulk Up Fighting 20 Raises user’s Attack and Defense.
25 Endure Normal 10 Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
30 Reversal Fighting 100 15 The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
35 First Impression Bug 90 100 10 Although this move has great power, it only works the first turn the user is in battle.
40 No Retreat Fighting 5 Raises all stats but user cannot switch out.
45 Iron Defense Steel 15 Sharply raises user’s Defense.
50 Close Combat Fighting 120 100 5 Lowers user’s Defense and Special Defense.
55 Megahorn Bug 120 85 10
60 Counter Fighting 100 20 When hit by a Physical Attack, user strikes back with 2x power.

 Falinks TM Moves (Could be Learnt)

TM Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
TM 08 Hyper Beam Normal 150 90 5 User must recharge next turn.
TM09 Giga Impact Normal 150 90 5 User must recharge next turn.
TM16 Screech Normal 85 40 Sharply lowers opponent’s Defense.
TM21 Rest Psychic 10 User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed.
TM 22 Rock Slide Rock 75 90 10 May cause flinching.
TM24 Snore Normal 50 100 15 Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching.
TM25 Protect Normal 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively.
TM37 Beat Up Dark 100 30 Each Pokémon in your party attacks.
TM 39 Facade Normal 70 100 20 Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed.
TM41 Helping Hand Normal 20 In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move.
TM 42 Revenge Fighting 60 100 10 Power increases if user was hit first.
TM43 Brick Break Fighting 75 100 15 Breaks through Reflect and Light Screen barriers.
TM48 Rock Tomb Ground 60 95 15 Lowers opponent’s Speed.
TM 57 Payback Dark 50 100 10 Power doubles if the user was attacked first.
TM58 Assurance Dark 60 100 10 Power doubles if opponent already took damage in the same turn.
TM 76 Round Normal 60 100 15 Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn.
TM79 Retaliate Normal 70 100 5 Inflicts double damage if a teammate fainted on the last turn.
TM 94 False Swipe Normal 40 100 40 Always leaves opponent with at least 1 HP.
TM96 Smart Strike Steel 70 10 The user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses.

 Falinks TR Moves

TR Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect
TR00 Swords Dance Normal 20 Sharply raises user’s Attack.
TR 12 Agility Psychic 30 Sharply raises user’s Speed.
TR13 Focus Energy Normal 30 Increases critical hit ratio.
TR 20 Substitute Normal 10 Uses HP to creates a decoy that takes hits.
TR21 Reversal Fighting 100 15 The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power.
TR26 Endure Normal 10 Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively.
TR27 Sleep Talk Normal 10 User performs one of its own moves while sleeping.
TR 28 Megahorn Bug 120 85 10
TR39 Superpower Fighting 120 100 5 Lowers user’s Attack and Defense.
TR46 Iron Defense Steel 15 Sharply raises user’s Defense.
TR48 Bulk Up Fighting 20 Raises user’s Attack and Defense.
TR53 Close Combat Fighting 120 100 5 Lowers user’s Defense and Special Defense.
TR 57 Poison Jab Poison 80 100 20 May poison the opponent.
TR64 Focus Blast Fighting 120 70 5 May lower opponent’s Special Defense.
TR69 Zen Headbutt Psychic 80 90 15 May cause flinching.
TR74 Iron Head Steel 80 100 15 May cause flinching.
TR 95 Throat Chop Dark 80 100 15 Prevents use of sound moves for two turns.

This marks the end of our Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations guide.

Related Topics
About the Author
Saad Rajpoot

A CS major with a knack for gaming and fitness, who has a collection of Hidden Blades and Witcher medallions and believes that SSJ2 is aesthetically the best form. PC Master Race but doesn’t despise ...