Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Falinks is a new pokemon added in Generation 8 and here in this Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations guide, we will be discussing where you can find it, how you can catch it along with how you can evolve it. We will also talk about Falink’s stats, abilities along with its strengths and weaknesses.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations

Falinks is not a rare Pokemon so it wouldn’t be very hard to catch it if you go to the right place. Falinks can be found in the following Locations in Sword and Shield

Route 8

Falinks on Route 8 is a Non-Overworld spawn which means that it wouldn’t be visible in the game. It will spawn in every weather and its level will be from 38 to 40.

It has a 2% chance of spawning in this location. They will be mostly found halfway through the route where there are a lot of small holes. They come out of those holes and wander around close by.

Lake of Outrage

This is also a Non-Overworld spawn which means that it wouldn’t be visible in the game. Here it will spawn in the Overcast weather only and its level would be from 50 to 52. It will have a spawn chance of 6% in this location.

Falinks Stats

HP 65 Defense 100 Special Defense 60 Total Combat Points 470 Attack 100 Special Attack 70 Speed 75

Falinks Abilities

Battle Armor Protects the Pokémon from critical hits and it possesses the abilities:

Battle Armor (1) | Battle Armor (2) | Defiant (H)

Falinks Strengths and Weaknesses

This pokemon is weak against the following types:

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Pokemon Type 1 Type 2 Togekiss Fairy Flying Gyarados Water Flying Noivern Flying Dragon Charizard Fire Flying Espeon Psychic

Strong Against

Falinks are strong against the following types:

Rock

Bug

Dark

These typically include the following pokemon:

Pokemon Type 1 Type 2 Tyranitar Rock Dark Hydreigon Dark Dragon Rhyperior Ground Rock Golisopod Bug Water Umbreon Dark

Falinks Level Up Moves

Lvl Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect 01 Tackle Normal 40 100 35 01 Protect Normal — — 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively. 05 Rock Smash Fighting 40 100 15 May lower opponent’s Defense. 10 Focus Energy Normal — — 30 Increases critical hit ratio. 15 Headbutt Normal 70 100 15 May cause flinching. 20 Bulk Up Fighting — — 20 Raises user’s Attack and Defense. 25 Endure Normal — — 10 Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively. 30 Reversal Fighting — 100 15 The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power. 35 First Impression Bug 90 100 10 Although this move has great power, it only works the first turn the user is in battle. 40 No Retreat Fighting — — 5 Raises all stats but user cannot switch out. 45 Iron Defense Steel — — 15 Sharply raises user’s Defense. 50 Close Combat Fighting 120 100 5 Lowers user’s Defense and Special Defense. 55 Megahorn Bug 120 85 10 60 Counter Fighting — 100 20 When hit by a Physical Attack, user strikes back with 2x power.

Falinks TM Moves (Could be Learnt)

TM Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect TM 08 Hyper Beam Normal 150 90 5 User must recharge next turn. TM09 Giga Impact Normal 150 90 5 User must recharge next turn. TM16 Screech Normal — 85 40 Sharply lowers opponent’s Defense. TM21 Rest Psychic — — 10 User sleeps for 2 turns, but user is fully healed. TM 22 Rock Slide Rock 75 90 10 May cause flinching. TM24 Snore Normal 50 100 15 Can only be used if asleep. May cause flinching. TM25 Protect Normal — — 10 Protects the user, but may fail if used consecutively. TM37 Beat Up Dark — 100 30 Each Pokémon in your party attacks. TM 39 Facade Normal 70 100 20 Power doubles if user is burned, poisoned, or paralyzed. TM41 Helping Hand Normal — — 20 In Double Battles, boosts the power of the partner’s move. TM 42 Revenge Fighting 60 100 10 Power increases if user was hit first. TM43 Brick Break Fighting 75 100 15 Breaks through Reflect and Light Screen barriers. TM48 Rock Tomb Ground 60 95 15 Lowers opponent’s Speed. TM 57 Payback Dark 50 100 10 Power doubles if the user was attacked first. TM58 Assurance Dark 60 100 10 Power doubles if opponent already took damage in the same turn. TM 76 Round Normal 60 100 15 Power increases if teammates use it in the same turn. TM79 Retaliate Normal 70 100 5 Inflicts double damage if a teammate fainted on the last turn. TM 94 False Swipe Normal 40 100 40 Always leaves opponent with at least 1 HP. TM96 Smart Strike Steel 70 — 10 The user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses.

Falinks TR Moves

TR Move Type Pow Acc PP Effect TR00 Swords Dance Normal — — 20 Sharply raises user’s Attack. TR 12 Agility Psychic — — 30 Sharply raises user’s Speed. TR13 Focus Energy Normal — — 30 Increases critical hit ratio. TR 20 Substitute Normal — — 10 Uses HP to creates a decoy that takes hits. TR21 Reversal Fighting — 100 15 The lower the user’s HP, the higher the power. TR26 Endure Normal — — 10 Always left with at least 1 HP, but may fail if used consecutively. TR27 Sleep Talk Normal — — 10 User performs one of its own moves while sleeping. TR 28 Megahorn Bug 120 85 10 TR39 Superpower Fighting 120 100 5 Lowers user’s Attack and Defense. TR46 Iron Defense Steel — — 15 Sharply raises user’s Defense. TR48 Bulk Up Fighting — — 20 Raises user’s Attack and Defense. TR53 Close Combat Fighting 120 100 5 Lowers user’s Defense and Special Defense. TR 57 Poison Jab Poison 80 100 20 May poison the opponent. TR64 Focus Blast Fighting 120 70 5 May lower opponent’s Special Defense. TR69 Zen Headbutt Psychic 80 90 15 May cause flinching. TR74 Iron Head Steel 80 100 15 May cause flinching. TR 95 Throat Chop Dark 80 100 15 Prevents use of sound moves for two turns.

This marks the end of our Pokemon Sword and Shield Falinks Locations guide.