Pokemon Sword and Shield Dracozolt Locations, How to Catch and Evolve

Dracozolt is a fossil type pokemon and in this Pokemon Sword and Shield Dracozolt Locations guide, we will take a look at how you can add this pokemon to your pokedex along with all the information about the location, stats, evolution chain, strengths and weaknesses, abilities and moves of this pokemon. Let’s get started.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Dracozolt Locations

As this is a fossil type pokemon so you would have to find the two fossils that are needed to revive this pokemon. The two fossils needed in order to revive this pokemon are Fossilized Drake and Fossilized Bird. Together they make Dracozolt which is an Electric and Dragon-type pokemon.

Here’s where you can find the fore mentioned fossils:

Fossilized Bird/Drake

While you can find fossils in the wild areas, more commonly around route 6, which fossil you get depends on which version of the game. There is no guaranteed drop of a specific fossil. Sword players are more likely to get Bird and Dino fossil while Shield players have a higher chance of Drake and Fish fossils.

To increase your chance of getting a Dracozolt, you will have to go to the Pokemon Nursery near Bridge Field; you’ll find a pair of diggers there – the Digging Duo.

Pay the Digging Dup 500 Watts and they’ll dig something up for you. Whether they dig up something worthwhile (like a fossil) is completely indeterminable.

You’ll just have to keep paying them and hope that they’ll eventually unearth the fossils you’re looking for!

When you find the combination you were looking for you can revive Dracozolt.

Dracozolt Stats

Following is the list of max stats for this pokemon:

HP: 90

Attack: 100

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 80

Special Defense: 70

Speed: 75

Like all the other fossil Pokemon, Dracozolt also does not evolve into any other form.

Being an Electrical and Dragon-type, Dracozolt is extra weak against Ground, Ice and Fairy making it not a good idea to pit against Pokemon like Goodra, Togekiss, Haxorus and Vanilluxe.

However, Dracozolt is strong against Flying, Steel, Fire and Water. Dracozolt will work great against Pokemon like Arcanine, Milotic and Gyarados.

Dracozolt Abilities

Following are the abilities of this pokemon along there type and effect:

Volt Absorb: Restores HP if hit by an Electric-type move instead of taking damage.

Hustle: Boosts the Attack stat, but lowers accuracy.

Sand Rush: Boosts the Pokemon’s Speed stat in a sandstorm.