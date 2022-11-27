How To Reset EVs In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

EVs which are Effort Values in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are also known as Base Points that are commonly used to contribute Pokemon stats. However, sometimes you might need to raise these base points in a specific manner of your own choosing instead of how the game assigns them. That is where the process of resetting EVs comes in Pokemon SV.

Effort Values can be gained by defeating a Pokemon, and then these EVs are added to their base stats which can also increase some abilities of the Pokemon. As mentioned before, you can reduce or reset EVs to design a Pokemon in a way you see fit, like prioritizing speed over defense etc.

How to reset EVs in Pokemon SV

All you know about how you reset EVs in Pokemon SV is that you can use EV-Reducing Berries which can reduce EVs by 10. With these berries, it is possible to adjust its stats. Different kinds of berries are used to adjust these stats.

Below here are all these berries that you need to find and what EV stats they reset.

Qualot Berry (Defense Stat)

Grepa Berry (Special Defense Stat)

Kelpsy Berry (Attack Stat)

Hondew Berry (Special Attack Stat)

Pomeg Berry (HP Stat)

Tamato Berry (Speed Stat)

How to get EV reducing berries

Now the toughest thing is that you will be thinking about where to get these EV-reducing berries so, here are the two ways to get them.

The first way is to collect them from shining or lightning spots all around the region. Some areas are having a higher likelihood of providing these berries but you can still try to get these from the shining spots.

Another way to get EV reset berries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by purchasing them through the auction house. For this, you need access to Porto Marinada. The items available at the auction house rotate daily so you can’t be sure when you will get these berries so just keep checking regularly.

Once you spot a berry you need, simply place a bid for it and the bidding war will begin. Other NPCs will try to outbid you so just keep outbidding them and soon you will have the berries you desire.

The items sold at the Porto Marinada auction house are generally cheaper than stores so you don’t have to worry about running out of money when placing these bids.