How To Catch Paldean Wooper In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Paldean Wooper is the new form of the existing Pokemon in the previous editions. The body type of Paldean Wooper will be the same as the regular one, but the Paldean body will be covered in Poisonous film, making it a strong Poison Fish Pokemon in the 9th gen pack of Pokemon SV.

The location of Paldean Wooper is not so easy to find in Pokemon SV. But this guide will ensure you understand how to catch and where to find Paldean Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Paldean Wooper location in Pokemon SV

The best hunting place for Paldean Wooper is the Southern region of Paldea. The Paldean Wooper lives in wetlands around the ponds. Additionally, they like to sleep in mud by covering themselves with Poison.

You can find Paldean Wooper by moving toward the East from Los Platos. If you move in the direction of Inlet Grotto, you will find a lake in between, and the Pokemon will respawn there in the lake. The lake comes just before the bridge that takes you further South on the map.

Since you will be encountering Paldean Wooper mainly in the water, you need to have the Surf Skill to catch it from the water.

Once you reach the spawning area of Paldean Wooper, use the Poke ball to catch it.

Several other areas in the Southern part of Paldea offer the catch of Paldean Wooper in Pokemon SV.

You can move to Area One and Area four of the Southern Province. Also, by going to the Poco Path and exploring the center Part of Southern Area three, you might get a chance to find Paldean Wooper.

Paldean Wooper is strong against electric, bug, rock, and Poison attacks, and the abilities increase the survivability of the Pokemon. Let’s look at the stats of Paldean Wooper to get an idea of its potential.