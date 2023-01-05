How To Catch Nymble In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Nymble is a small Pokemon in Pokemon SV that looks like a bee or bug and evolves into the Lokix later in his life at level 24. He is weak to Fire and Rocks. Among other pokemon, Nymble can be your first choice because you can get it really early in the game.

While looking for Nymble, you will explore many new regions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The following guide will tell you where to go exactly to increase your Pokemon collection.

Nymble location in Pokemon SV

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can easily find Nymble because of its high spawn rate. You can begin your hunt to catch the Nymble shortly after beginning the game as opposed to others that require catching the beginner Pokemon first.

You can catch Nymble in the favorite biomes of Nymble which are Grass and Mountain Biome. These biomes have the highest odds of getting the Nymble compared to other regions.

The following regions will give you the best chance of encountering Nymble across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

South Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area One)

There are also certain areas in Pokemon SV with a low chance of a Nymble spawning but nevertheless if you want to catch it in these regions, you can do so. These spawn regions are Northeast of Cascarrafa City and Asado Desert.

Once you are in any of the above-mentioned regions, you can catch the Nymble at any time of the day. Once spotted, the process of catching this pokemon is exactly the same as other ones.

Nymble looks exactly like a bumblebee, and it is easy to miss a creature of this size. Therefore, it’s best to always keep your eyes peeled and zoom in when required with the help of the right stick.

Upon catching, Nymble comes with the following base stats, which will change based on what level you caught it at