Pokemon Scarlet And Violet History Answers

While studying at the Naranja Academy in Pokemon SV, you will attend different classes, one of which is History. During this class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will learn different things related to the history of Paldea and its Pokemon.

Once the class is over, the teacher will also ask you some MCQs that you need to answer correctly to pass the History exam in Pokemon SV. You have to give the midterm and final term exams to pass the exam in History subject.

To pass the Midterm Exam, you must answer three questions correctly. For the final term exam, if you don’t answer at least four questions correctly, you will fail the exam.

We have prepared this guide to give you the answers to all the midterm and final term questions of History so that you can pass the exam easily.

History midterm exam answers

Question: What is the name of the geological formation at the center of Paldea region?

Answer: The Great Crater of Paldea

Question: What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?

Answer: Treasure

Question: How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?

Answer: Approximately 2,000 years ago

Question: How many years ago was this academy built?

Answer: 805 years ago

Question: Those seeking _______ need look no further than the oranges of Paldea

Answer: Knowledge

History final exam answers

Question: What is the area within the Great Cater of Paldea called?

Answer: Area Zero

Question: How many years ago was this academy founded?

Answer: 805 years ago

Question: Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures?

Answer: A folding fan

Question: Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities?

Answer: Heath

Question: How many years ago did Professor Sada invent the Tera Orbs?

Answer: 10 years ago