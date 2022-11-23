Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Clothes Store

Clothing in Pokemon SV brings a very exciting element to the game, allowing you to create a truly unique Pokemon trainer. This feature makes the game more exciting and enjoyable for the players. Knowing the locations of clothing stores in Pokemon SV is a must and this guide will help you locate and teach you the complete process of changing clothes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon SV clothing store locations

Locating clothing stores in previous Pokemon additions looked difficult but this is not the case for Pokemon SV. There are plenty of outfit stores in Pokemon SV from which you can buy clothing and accessories of your choice.

Lucky for you, below we have prepared a list of all the clothes stores in Pokemon SV with their names so that you can easily find them on the map as well.

Bagin’s

Capbourg

Rough & Tough

Seguro Style

Sock Quarter

Spec Shack

Veracidad

Zapaldea Footwear

All the clothes stores we have mentioned above are spread across three different cities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These cities are Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa.

How to change clothes

Changing outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is one of the easiest things you can do in the game. You can change your clothes anytime you want. All you need to do is press Left on your gamepad. When you do that, you’ll see different options for Outfits on the screen.

These options will include all kinds of options including gloves, socks, shirts etc.

If you want to change your shirt, simply take the cursor to shirt and Press B. When you do that, confirm your selection as the last step. This will confirm your selection and your outfit will be changed. You can do it whenever you want as it is a very simple process