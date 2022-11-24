How To Get And Use Bottle Caps For Hyper Training In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Bottle Caps are a great way to enhance the capabilities of your Pokemon by boosting their stats through Hyper Training. Hyper Training has always been a staple of the Pokemon franchise to improve your party beyond limits. If you are wondering how to hyper train your pokemon using bottle caps in Pokemon SV, allow us to explain the process.

How to Get Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Obtaining Bottle Caps in Pokemon SV is a piece of cake for any player. You can get Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet using various methods. Below we have listed and explained all the methods through which you can get Bottle Caps in-game.

Buy from stores

You can buy Bottle caps from Delibird Presents shop in Pokemon SV. Good thing is that Bottle Caps can be bought from all the branches of Delibird Presents Shop in the game.

There are 3 branches of Delibird Presents in Pokemon SV, located in the following cities

Mesagoza

Levincia

Cascarrafa

You can buy Bottle Caps for 20,000 pokedollars per bottle cap. Before buying Bottle Caps, one thing you need to keep in mind is that you must have six gym badges. Once you have six gym badges, you will be eligible to buy Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Complete Tera Raid battles

Lastly, you can get Bottle caps as a reward for finishing the Tera Raid Battle. In our opinion, this is the best way to get Bottle caps in Scarlet and Violet, as this method doesn’t require you to spend money or waste your time buy going to different locations.

How to use Bottle Caps for Hyper Training

Using Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for Hyper Training is very simple. Simply go to the main menu, and look at all of your Pokemon. After that, shortlist the stats of your Pokemon which might need some upgrading. Click on those stats and use simply apply Bottle caps at those stats.

Applying bottle caps will Hyper Train that stat for your Pokemon, thus increasing it beyond its current limit and making your pokemon stronger.