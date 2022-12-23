How To Get Basil In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

If you want a shiny fire-type Pokemon like the Growlithe in Pokemon SV, then Basil is the key food ingredient. It will help you make a Perfect Fire Shiny Sandwich that significantly increases your chances of finding a shiny fire-type Pokemon.

Naturally, different food items will have their own recipes and hence lists of ingredients required to make them. These ingredients can be found or bought in different locations all over the world.

Basil is one such ingredient, and it isn’t directly stated how you could acquire it in-game, so you cannot know for sure. Hence, in this guide, we’ll discuss where you can get Basil from in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon SV Basil location

Basil is one of the few ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that cannot be found randomly or dropped. The only way, and hence the best way you can acquire Basil in the game is by buying it.

Basil in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can only be bought from the Deli Cioso shop for a price of $280. Do note that Deli Cioso shop must first be unlocked before you can actually buy Basil in the game.

To unlock Deli Cioso shops, you have to earn two Gym Badges. There are different tiers of Gym Badges you can acquire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by defeating Gym leaders, but any two gym badges will work in this case.

Once you’ve got them, the Deli Cioso shops will automatically pop up in all the major cities on the map.

To find the Deli Cioso in any of these areas, open up the map and hover over the icons to see what they are. One of these icons will be the shop you’re looking for – then, simply mark the location and travel to it.

Once you’re there, all you have to do is head inside and talk to the shopkeeper to open up the shopping menu. Scroll down until you find Basil listed and buy it.

You can then use the Basil acquired to make yourself a “Perfect Fire Shiny Sandwich”. You need three different ingredients to make this sandwich, including:

1x Basil

1x Sweet Herba Mystica

1x Salty Herba Mystica

Eating this sandwich will boost your chances of finding a Shiny Fire-Type Pokémon.