Pokemon Sun and Moon Best Starter Pokemon Guide – Stats, Evolutions, Boosts

Continuing the tradition of three starting choices, Pokemon Sun and Moon also players a choice to select from three starting Pokemon, one from each basic type. The options available are Fire-type Litten, Grass-type Rowlet and Water-type Popplio.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Best Starter Pokemon

While the end decision is always up to the player, not all of these starting Pokemon are the same as others. Even if a Pokemon has higher stats, it isn’t necessarily better early game on account of not being much to do for it.

This guide will list down all three starting Pokemon and their evolved forms alongside stats and benefits so players can make an educated decision when starting their journey through Alola region.

Litten

HP: 45

Attack: 65

Defense: 40

Speed: 70

Special Defense: 40

Special Attack: 60

Litten is a fire-type Pokemon and while it may lack in health compared to other starters, Litten has the highest Special Attack.

At Level 17, Litten can evolve into Torracat getting a significant boost to all stats especially speed as listed below

HP: 65

Attack: 85

Defense: 50

Speed: 90

Special Defense: 50

Special Attack: 80

Upon reaching level 34, players can evolve Torracat into Incineroar, a combination of Fire and Dark type Pokemon. Unfortunately, after reaching the final stage, Incineroar loses Speed and the Special Attack stays the same as Torracat while its HP becomes the highest among the final stage ones. Incineroar also possess a hidden ability, Intimidate which decreases enemy attack.

HP: 95

Attack: 115

Defense: 90

Speed: 60

Special Defense: 90

Special Attack: 80

Rowlet

HP: 68

Attack: 55

Defense: 55

Speed: 42

Special Defense: 50

Special Attack: 50

Rowlet’s strength lies in its tankiness which shows with the biggest HP pool in all the starters but all the other stats are pretty average and make it a jack of all trades type fighter instead of a master. At level 17, Rowlet evolves into Dartrix which once again retains the slowest speed of the bunch but improves almost equally in other aspect.

HP: 78

Attack: 75

Defense: 75

Speed: 52

Special Defense: 70

Special Attack: 70

Upon reaching level 34, Dartrix evolves into Decidueye, a Grass/Ghost type Pokemon, where it ends up with lowest HP out of all final stages but gains a huge speed boost. Long Reach is perhaps the best ability of Decidueye which allows it to attack enemy Pokemon without making contact.

HP: 78

Attack: 107

Defense: 75

Speed: 70

Special Defense: 100

Special Attack: 100

Popplio

HP: 50

Attack: 54

Defense: 54

Speed: 40

Special Defense: 56

Special Attack: 66

Somewhere in the middle of the other two starters fits in Popplio, the water type Pokemon which evolves into Brionne at level 17, getting the best Special Attack and Defense among all mid-stage starters.

HP: 60

Attack: 69

Defense: 69

Speed: 50

Special Defense: 81

Special Attack: 91

The Special boost continues once Brionne evolves into Primarina at level 34 and gains the ability to use Liquid Voice which turns all sound-based moves into Water-type.

HP: 80

Attack: 74

Defense: 74

Speed: 60

Special Defense: 116

Special Attack: 126

Despite being generally slower than other two types, it is highly likely that Water-type Popplio might end up being the most picked choice mainly due to its evolved forms leading the charge with high Special Attack and Defense stats.