Best Team In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce three starter Pokemon to begin your journey with. Building a team that suits the playstyle of your starters is an important aspect of the game.

Knowing which Pokemon will be a good addition to your team can be a bit tricky. The best way to do so is to draft Pokemon into your team based upon their resistance and immunity to certain types of pokemon that your starters show weaknesses towards, making them helpful in both the early and late game.

In this guide, we will discuss both early and late-game teams for all three starters in Pokemon SV.

Starter Pokemon in Pokemon SV

Below we have listed the three starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with both their early and late game forms.

Sprigatito (Early) -> Meowscarada (Late)

Fuecoco (Early) -> Skeledirge (Late)

Quaxly (Early) -> Quaquaval (Late)

Best early-game team for Sprigatito (Level 5-30)

Sprigatito is purely a Grass-Type Pokemon and possesses two abilities in its arsenal such as Overgrow and Protean (hidden ability).

Being a Grass-Type Pokemon, Sprigatito is weak towards Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Bug. Therefore, you must choose a team that is superior to the types Sprigatito is weak against in a battle.

Following are the best early-game teams for Sprigatito in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Charcadet

A Fire-Type Pokemon that uses Flash Fire and Flame Body (Hidden Ability) as its main abilities to take out its adversaries. It is resistant to Grass, Ice, Fairy, Bug, Steel, and Fire. Pairing Charcadet up with Sprigatito will surely lead you to victory in a battle.

Magikarp

A Water-Type Pokemon who uses abilities such as Swift Swim and Rattled (Hidden Ability) to conquer the battlefield. It is resistant to Steel, Fire, Water, and Ice, making it a suitable candidate to be Sprigatito’s partner.

Pikachu

One of the most notable Pokemon in the franchise. Pikachu is an Electric-Type Pokemon capable of dealing damage with its Static and Lightning Rod (Hidden Ability) abilities. It is resistant to Flying, Steel, and Electric, making it one of the best Pokemon to be Sprigatito’s partner.

Rookidee

A Flying-Type Pokemon who possesses abilities such as Keen Eye or Unnerve and Big Pecks (Hidden Ability) to dominate the battlefield.

Rookidee is resistant to Grass, Bug and fighting, which solidifies its position in Sprigatito’s team in Pokemom Scarlet and Violet.

Paldean Wooper

Paldean Wooper is like the standard Wooper we all know. However, the biggest change comes with its type. Since Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground Type Pokemon, unlike the Water/Ground Type Wooper.

Generally, it will be one of the best choices to be paired up with a Grass-Type Pokemon such as Sprigatito due to its Poison Point, Water Absorb, and Unaware (Hidden Ability) abilities.

Best late-game team for Meowscarada (Level 55)

Meowscarada is the final form of Sprigatito. Hence why it will share most of its previous forms’ traits and weaknesses. Meowscarada is weak towards Fighting, Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice, and Fairy Type Pokemon.

Following are the best teams for Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Ceruledge

Ceruledge is the final form of Charcadet. It is resistant to Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice and Fairy. This Fire/Ghost Type Pokemon will even the odds by assisting Meowscarada with its Flash Fire, Weak Armor (Hidden Ability) abilities.

Corviknight

Corviknight is an evolved form of Rookidee. This Flying/Steel Type Pokemon is immune to Ground and Poison and possesses abilities such as Pressure or Unnerve and Mirror Armor (Hidden Ability) to aid Meowscarada in a battle.

Raichu

The final form of Pikachu. Being an Electric type pokemon, Raichu is resistant to Electric, Flying and Steel. It uses Static and Lighting Rod as its main abilities to deal damage to its adversaries. Making it one of the choices for a late game team member for Meowscarada.

Gyarados

The evolved form of Magikarp. Gyarados is immune to Ground and is a Water/Flying type Pokemon that deals damage to the opponent using its Intimidate and Moxie abilities to assist Meowscarada in a fight.

Clodsire

Clodsire is a Poison/Ground type Pokemon and is the evolved form of Paldean Wooper. It is resistant to Ground, Fighting, Fairy, Bug, and Rock.

Using its Poison Point or Water Absorb and Unaware (Hidden Ability) abilities, it is likely to be a good addition to the late-game roster for Meowscarada.

Best early-game team for Fuecoco (Level 5-30)

Fuecoco is a Fire Croc Pokemon and is the second starter Pokemon you’ll receive in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It possesses Blaze as its main ability while Unaware as a hidden ability Being a Fire-type, Fuecoco shows weakness towards Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon.

Following are the best early-game teams for Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Rookidee

A Flying-Type Pokemon who possesses abilities such as Keen Eye or Unnerve and Big Pecks (Hidden Ability) to dominate the battlefield. Rookidee is resistant to Grass, Bug and fighting. It can be a good addition to Fuecoco’s team from the get-go.

Pikachu

Pikachu is an Electric-Type Pokemon capable of dealing damage with its Static and Lightning Rod (Hidden Ability) abilities. It is resistant to Flying, Steel and Electric, making it a solid team member for Fuecoco’s team in Pokemom Scarlet and Violet.

Magikarp

Another example of a decent inductee to a roster. Magikarp is a Water-Type Pokemon who uses abilities such as Swift Swim and Rattled (Hidden Ability) to conquer the battlefield, and is resistant to Steel, Fire, Water and Ice.

Paldean Wooper

Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground Type Pokemon. It is resistant to Poison, Rock, Steel and Fire, making it yet another good pick for Fuecoco’s team. Paldean Wooper possesses abilities such as Poison Point or Water Absorb to assist Fuecoco.

Smoliv

A Grass/Normal type pokemon that uses abilities like Early Bird and Harvest (Hidden Ability) to deal damage to its adversaries. Smoliv is resistant to Ground, Grass, Water and Rock, making it a good pick for the team.

Best late-game team for Skeledirge (Level 55)

Skeledirge is the final form of Fuecoco. It is a Fire/ghost type pokemon and uses the same abilities as its base form. This pokemon is weak towards Ground, Water, Rock, Ghost and Dark.

Following are the best late-game teams for Skeledirge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Corviknight

Corviknight is an evolved form of Rookidee. This Flying/Steel Type Pokemon is immune to Ground and Poison and possesses abilities such as Pressure or Unnerve and Mirror Armor (Hidden Ability) to help Skeledirge in a battle.

Raichu

The final form of Pikachu. Being an Electric type pokemon, Raichu is resistant to Electric, Flying, and Steel. It uses Static and Lighting Rod as its main abilities to deal damage to its adversaries. It can be a good companion for Skeledirge’s team.

Gyarados

The evolved form of Magikarp. Gyarados is a Water/Flying type Pokemon that is immune to Ground. It deals damage to the opponent using its Intimidate and Moxie abilities and will be a good assistant to Skeledirge throughout the battle.

Clodsire

Clodsire is a Poison/Ground type Pokemon and is the evolved form of Paldean Wooper. Using its Poison Point or Water Absorb and Unaware (Hidden Ability) abilities, it deals damage to its targets.

It is resistant to Ground, Fighting, Fairy, Bug, and Rock, making it one handy Pokemon to place in Skeledirge’s team.

Arboliva

The final form of Smoliv, Arboliva is a grass/Normal type pokemon who is resistant to Ground, Water, Grass and Electric. This pokemon uses Seed Sower and Harvest (Hidden Ability) as its main abilities that can come in handy when teaming up with Skeledirge.

Best early-game team for Quaxly (Level 5-30)

Quaxly is the third Starter Pokemon on the list and is a Water type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It uses abilities such as Torrent and Moxie (Hidden Ability) and being a Water type, it is weak towards Grass and Electric.

Following are the best early-game teams for Quaxly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Charcadet

A Fire-Type Pokemon who will use Flash Fire and Flame Body (Hidden Ability) as its main abilities to take out its adversaries. It is resistant to Grass, Ice, Fairy, Bug, Steel and Fire. Making it a good pair for Quaxly’s team.

Rookidee

A Flying-Type Pokemon who possesses abilities such as Keen Eye or Unnerve and Big Pecks (Hidden Ability) to dominate the battlefield. Rookidee is resistant to Grass, Bug and fighting, making it a wise addition to Quaxly’s team.

Pikachu

Pikachu is an Electric-Type Pokemon capable of dealing damage with its Static and Lightning Rod (Hidden Ability) abilities. It is resistant to Flying, Steel and Electric. It can be a good member for Quaxly’s team.

Paldean Wooper

Paldean Wooper is a Poison/Ground Type Pokemon. It is resistant to Poison, Rock, Steel and Fire. Paldean Wooper possesses abilities such as Poison Point or Water Absorb that can lead Quaxly’s team to victory.

Smoliv

A Grass/Normal type pokemon that uses abilities like Early Bird and Harvest (Hidden Ability) to deal damage to its adversaries. This Pokemon is resistant to Ground, Grass, Water and Rock, making it a good pick for the team.

Best late-game team for Quaquaval (Level 55)

Quaquaval is the final form of Quaxly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Pokemon is a Water/Fighting-type who uses the same abilities as its base form. It is weak towards Flying, Electric, Psychic, Grass and Fairy.

Following are the best late-game teams for Quaquaval in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Ceruledge

Ceruledge is the final form of Charcadet. This Fire/Ghost Type Pokemon is resistant to Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice and Fairy. Using its Flash Fire, Weak Armor (Hidden Ability) abilities, it makes a slot for itself in Quaquaval’s team.

Corviknight

Corviknight is an evolved form of Rookidee. This Flying/Steel Type Pokemon is resistant to Grass, Steel, Fairy, Psychic, Dragon, Normal, Flying and Bug. It possesses abilities such as Pressure or Unnerve and Mirror Armor (Hidden Ability) that will help Quaquaval in a battle.

Raichu

The final form of Pikachu. Being an Electric type pokemon, Raichu is resistant to Electric, Flying and Steel. It uses Static and Lighting Rod as its main abilities to deal damage to its adversaries. Quaquaval will need a teammate like Raichu to win a battle.

Clodsire

Clodsire is a Poison/Ground type Pokemon and is the evolved form of Paldean Wooper. Using its Poison Point or Water Absorb and Unaware (Hidden Ability) abilities, it deals damage to its targets.

It is a handy pokemon for Quaquaval due to being resistant to Ground, Fighting, Fairy, Bug and Rock.

Arboliva

The final form of Smoliv, Arboliva is a grass/Normal type pokemon who is resistant to Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric. This pokemon uses Seed Sower and Harvest (Hidden Ability) as its main abilities, making it a useful asset for Quaquaval’s team.