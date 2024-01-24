Pokemon Red Blue Yellow HMs and TMs Locations Guide

Pokemon TMs and HMs are machines that can teach Pokemon various moves. Pokemon TM stands for Technical Machine, which is essentially a CD that can be given to Pokemon to teach them different moves.

Pokemon HMs, on the other hand, stands for Hidden Machines, which are almost identical to Pokemon TMs with a couple of differences. This guide details everything you need about HMs and TMs in Pokemon Red, Yellow, and Blue.

While the Pokemon HMs can be taught to multiple Pokemon, a TM can only be taught one at a time. However, one thing to note here is that TMs can be bought multiple times and taught to various Pokemon.

You need to make sure that both a TM and a Pokemon must be compatible, otherwise the move will not be learnt! This guide details the locations of all TMs and HMs in Pokemon Red, Yellow, and Blue along with the buying cost of the purchasable ones:

Pokemon Red Blue Yellow TMs Locations

Name Attack Description Mega Punch Normal Razor Wind Normal Swords Dance Normal Whirlwind Normal Mega Kick Normal Toxic Poison Horn Drill Normal Body Slam Normal Take Down Normal Double-edge Normal Bubble Beam Water Water Gun Water Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Hyper Beam Normal Pay Day Normal Submission Fighting Counter Fighting Seismic Toss Fighting Rage Normal Mega Drain Grass Solar Beam Grass Dragon Rage Dragon Thunderbolt Electric Thunder Electric Earthquake Ground Fissure Ground Dig Ground Psychic Psychic Teleport Psychic Mimic Normal Double Team Normal Reflect Psychic Bide Normal Metronome Normal Self-Destruct Normal Egg Bomb Normal Fire Blast Fire Swift Normal Skull Bash Normal Soft-Boiled Normal Dream Eater Psychic Sky Attack Flying Rest Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Psywave Psychic Explosion Normal Rock Slide Rock Tri Attack Normal Substitute Normal

TM #1 – Mega Punch

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Mt. Moon for 3000 and sold for 1500.

TM #2 – Razor Wind

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Rocket Hideout for 2000 and sold for 1000.

TM #3 – Swords Dance

You can acquire this TM from the Silph Company Building 7F. Selling price is at 1000.

TM #4 – Whirlwind

This TM can be acquired from Route 4, allowing you to escape from battle. Selling price is at 500.

TM #5 – Mega Kick

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Victory Road for 3000 and sold for 1500.

TM #6 – Toxic

You can acquire this TM from the Fuchsia City Gym. Selling price is 2000.

TM #7 – Horn Drill

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Rocket Hideout for 2000 and sold for 1000.

TM #8 – Body Slam

You can acquire this TM from the S.S. Anne. Selling price is at 2000.

TM #9 – Take-Down

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Silph Co. Building for 3000 and sold for 1500.

TM #10 – Double-Edge

You can acquire this TM from the Rocket Hideout. Selling price is 2000.

TM #11 – Bubble Beam

You can acquire this TM from the Cerulean City Gym. Selling price is 1000.

TM #12 – Water Gun

You can acquire this TM from the Mt. Moon. You can sell this for 500.

TM #13 – Ice Beam

You can acquire this TM from the Girl in Celadon Dept. store. You can sell this one for 2000.

TM #14 – Blizzard

You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island’s Pokemon Mansion. You can sell this for 2500.

TM #15 – Hyper Beam

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Casino. You can sell this for 2500.

TM #16 – Pay Day

You can acquire this TM from the Route 12. Selling price is 2500.

TM #17 – Submission

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Victory Road for 3000 and sold for 1500.

TM #18 – Counter

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store (receive for free on third floor). This one can be sold for 2500.

TM #19 – Seismic Toss

You can acquire this TM from the Route 25. The selling price is 1500.

TM #20 – Rage

You can acquire this TM from Route 15. You can sell this for 1000.

TM #21 – Mega Drain

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Gym. Selling price is 2500.

TM #22 – Solarbeam

You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island’s Pokemon Mansion. You can sell this for 2500.

TM #23 – Dragon Rage

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Casino. You can sell this for 2500.

TM #24 – Thunderbolt

You can acquire this TM from the Vermilion City Gym. You can sell this for 1000.

TM #25 – Thunder

You can acquire this TM from the Power Plant. Selling price is 2500.

TM #26 – Earthquake

You can acquire this TM from the Silph Company Building. You can sell this for 2500.

TM #27 – Fissure

You can acquire this TM from the Viridian City Gym. Selling price is 2500.

TM #28 – Dig

Allowing you to escape from caves, this TM can be acquired from Burglarized House inside Cerulean City. Selling price is 1000.

TM #29 – Psychic

You can acquire this TM from the Saffron City’s Mr. Psychic. You can sell this for 2000.

TM #30 – Teleport

Allowing you to teleport to the entrance, this TM can be acquired from Route 9. Selling price is 500.

TM #31 – Mimic

You can acquire this TM from the Saffron City. You need to give the Poke Doll to copycat girl. Selling price is 1000.

TM #32 – Double Team

You can acquire this TM from the Safari Zone; Area #3 and Celadon Dept. Store. Buying price: 1000 and Selling Price: 500.

TM #33 – Reflect

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Power Plant for 1000 and sold for 500.

TM #34 – Bide

You can acquire this TM from the Pewter City Gym. You can sell this for 1000.

TM #35 – Metronome

You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island. Selling price is 2000.

TM #36 – Self Destruct

You can acquire this TM from the Silph Company Building. Selling price is 1000.

TM #37 – Egg Bomb

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Safari Zone – Area #1. Buying Price: 2000 and Selling Price: 1000.

TM #38 – Fire Blast

You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island Gym. Selling price is 2500.

TM #39 – Swift

You can acquire this TM from the Route 12. You can sell this for 1000.

TM #40 – Skull Bash

You can acquire this TM from the Safari Zone – from the Area #2. Selling price is 2000.

TM #41 – Softboiled

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City behind the pond. Selling price is 1000.

TM #42 – Dream Eater

You can acquire this TM from the Viridian City behind the bushes. Selling price is 1000.

TM #43 – Sky Attack

You can acquire this TM from the Victory Road. You can sell this for 2500.

TM #44 – Rest

You can acquire this TM from the S.S. Anne. Selling price is 1000.

TM #45 – Thunder Wave

You can acquire this TM from the Route 24. You can sell this for 1000.

TM #46 – Psywave

You can acquire this TM from the Saffron City Gym. You can sell this one for 2000.

TM #47 – Explosion

You can acquire this TM from the Victory Road. Selling Price is 1500

TM #48 – Rock Slide

You can acquire this TM from the Get from girl in Celadon Dept. store. You can sell this for 2000.

TM #49 – Tri Attack

You can acquire this TM from the Get from girl in Celadon Dept. store. You can sell this for 2000.

TM #50 – Substitute

You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Casino. You can sell this for 1000.

Pokemon Red Blue Yellow HMs Locations

Name Attack Description Cut Normal Fly Flying Surf Water Strength Normal Flash Normal

The following HMs can be found in the game and the technique can be taught to multiple Pokemon in the game:

HM #1 – Cut

This HM allows you to cut down trees and can be found inside S.S. Anne – Vermilion City.

HM #2 – Fly

This HM allows you to warp to towns and can be found at Route 16.

HM #3 – Surf

This HM allows you to swim and can be found inside Safari Zone – Fuchsia City.

HM #4 – Strength

This HM allows you to push rocks and can be found inside Fuchsia City – Safari Zone warden.

HM #5 – Flash

This HM allows you to Light up darkness and can be found inside Route 2.