Pokemon Red Blue Yellow HMs and TMs Locations Guide

Pokemon TMs and HMs are machines that can teach Pokemon various moves. Pokemon TM stands for Technical Machine, which is essentially a CD that can be given to Pokemon to teach them different moves.
Pokemon HMs, on the other hand, stands for Hidden Machines, which are almost identical to Pokemon TMs with a couple of differences. This guide details everything you need about HMs and TMs in Pokemon Red, Yellow, and Blue.
While the Pokemon HMs can be taught to multiple Pokemon, a TM can only be taught one at a time. However, one thing to note here is that TMs can be bought multiple times and taught to various Pokemon.
You need to make sure that both a TM and a Pokemon must be compatible, otherwise the move will not be learnt! This guide details the locations of all TMs and HMs in Pokemon Red, Yellow, and Blue along with the buying cost of the purchasable ones:
Pokemon Red Blue Yellow TMs Locations
|Name
|Attack Description
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Razor Wind
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Toxic
|Poison
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Double-edge
|Normal
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|Water Gun
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Submission
|Fighting
|Counter
|Fighting
|Seismic Toss
|Fighting
|Rage
|Normal
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Dragon Rage
|Dragon
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Thunder
|Electric
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Fissure
|Ground
|Dig
|Ground
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Teleport
|Psychic
|Mimic
|Normal
|Double Team
|Normal
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Bide
|Normal
|Metronome
|Normal
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Egg Bomb
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Soft-Boiled
|Normal
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Sky Attack
|Flying
|Rest
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Psywave
|Psychic
|Explosion
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
TM #1 – Mega Punch
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Mt. Moon for 3000 and sold for 1500.
TM #2 – Razor Wind
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Rocket Hideout for 2000 and sold for 1000.
TM #3 – Swords Dance
You can acquire this TM from the Silph Company Building 7F. Selling price is at 1000.
TM #4 – Whirlwind
This TM can be acquired from Route 4, allowing you to escape from battle. Selling price is at 500.
TM #5 – Mega Kick
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Victory Road for 3000 and sold for 1500.
TM #6 – Toxic
You can acquire this TM from the Fuchsia City Gym. Selling price is 2000.
TM #7 – Horn Drill
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Rocket Hideout for 2000 and sold for 1000.
TM #8 – Body Slam
You can acquire this TM from the S.S. Anne. Selling price is at 2000.
TM #9 – Take-Down
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Silph Co. Building for 3000 and sold for 1500.
TM #10 – Double-Edge
You can acquire this TM from the Rocket Hideout. Selling price is 2000.
TM #11 – Bubble Beam
You can acquire this TM from the Cerulean City Gym. Selling price is 1000.
TM #12 – Water Gun
You can acquire this TM from the Mt. Moon. You can sell this for 500.
TM #13 – Ice Beam
You can acquire this TM from the Girl in Celadon Dept. store. You can sell this one for 2000.
TM #14 – Blizzard
You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island’s Pokemon Mansion. You can sell this for 2500.
TM #15 – Hyper Beam
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Casino. You can sell this for 2500.
TM #16 – Pay Day
You can acquire this TM from the Route 12. Selling price is 2500.
TM #17 – Submission
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Victory Road for 3000 and sold for 1500.
TM #18 – Counter
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store (receive for free on third floor). This one can be sold for 2500.
TM #19 – Seismic Toss
You can acquire this TM from the Route 25. The selling price is 1500.
TM #20 – Rage
You can acquire this TM from Route 15. You can sell this for 1000.
TM #21 – Mega Drain
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Gym. Selling price is 2500.
TM #22 – Solarbeam
You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island’s Pokemon Mansion. You can sell this for 2500.
TM #23 – Dragon Rage
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Casino. You can sell this for 2500.
TM #24 – Thunderbolt
You can acquire this TM from the Vermilion City Gym. You can sell this for 1000.
TM #25 – Thunder
You can acquire this TM from the Power Plant. Selling price is 2500.
TM #26 – Earthquake
You can acquire this TM from the Silph Company Building. You can sell this for 2500.
TM #27 – Fissure
You can acquire this TM from the Viridian City Gym. Selling price is 2500.
TM #28 – Dig
Allowing you to escape from caves, this TM can be acquired from Burglarized House inside Cerulean City. Selling price is 1000.
TM #29 – Psychic
You can acquire this TM from the Saffron City’s Mr. Psychic. You can sell this for 2000.
TM #30 – Teleport
Allowing you to teleport to the entrance, this TM can be acquired from Route 9. Selling price is 500.
TM #31 – Mimic
You can acquire this TM from the Saffron City. You need to give the Poke Doll to copycat girl. Selling price is 1000.
TM #32 – Double Team
You can acquire this TM from the Safari Zone; Area #3 and Celadon Dept. Store. Buying price: 1000 and Selling Price: 500.
TM #33 – Reflect
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Power Plant for 1000 and sold for 500.
TM #34 – Bide
You can acquire this TM from the Pewter City Gym. You can sell this for 1000.
TM #35 – Metronome
You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island. Selling price is 2000.
TM #36 – Self Destruct
You can acquire this TM from the Silph Company Building. Selling price is 1000.
TM #37 – Egg Bomb
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon Dept. Store and Safari Zone – Area #1. Buying Price: 2000 and Selling Price: 1000.
TM #38 – Fire Blast
You can acquire this TM from the Cinnabar Island Gym. Selling price is 2500.
TM #39 – Swift
You can acquire this TM from the Route 12. You can sell this for 1000.
TM #40 – Skull Bash
You can acquire this TM from the Safari Zone – from the Area #2. Selling price is 2000.
TM #41 – Softboiled
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City behind the pond. Selling price is 1000.
TM #42 – Dream Eater
You can acquire this TM from the Viridian City behind the bushes. Selling price is 1000.
TM #43 – Sky Attack
You can acquire this TM from the Victory Road. You can sell this for 2500.
TM #44 – Rest
You can acquire this TM from the S.S. Anne. Selling price is 1000.
TM #45 – Thunder Wave
You can acquire this TM from the Route 24. You can sell this for 1000.
TM #46 – Psywave
You can acquire this TM from the Saffron City Gym. You can sell this one for 2000.
TM #47 – Explosion
You can acquire this TM from the Victory Road. Selling Price is 1500
TM #48 – Rock Slide
You can acquire this TM from the Get from girl in Celadon Dept. store. You can sell this for 2000.
TM #49 – Tri Attack
You can acquire this TM from the Get from girl in Celadon Dept. store. You can sell this for 2000.
TM #50 – Substitute
You can acquire this TM from the Celadon City Casino. You can sell this for 1000.
Pokemon Red Blue Yellow HMs Locations
|Name
|Attack Description
|Cut
|Normal
|Fly
|Flying
|Surf
|Water
|Strength
|Normal
|Flash
|Normal
The following HMs can be found in the game and the technique can be taught to multiple Pokemon in the game:
HM #1 – Cut
This HM allows you to cut down trees and can be found inside S.S. Anne – Vermilion City.
HM #2 – Fly
This HM allows you to warp to towns and can be found at Route 16.
HM #3 – Surf
This HM allows you to swim and can be found inside Safari Zone – Fuchsia City.
HM #4 – Strength
This HM allows you to push rocks and can be found inside Fuchsia City – Safari Zone warden.
HM #5 – Flash
This HM allows you to Light up darkness and can be found inside Route 2.