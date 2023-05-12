Pokemon Quest PM Tickets Guide – How To Farm PM Tickets, Challenges, Quests

In this Pokemon Quest PM Tickets Guide, we will guide you on how you can earn PM Tickets in Pokemon Quest. PM Tickets are the in-game currency of Pokemon Quest and are used to buy different in-game items from the PokeMart.

There are different ways by which you earn these PM Tickets for free in the game and it is not necessary to dish out real-world money to buy these PM Tickets.

Pokemon Quest PM Tickets

Recently Nintendo surprised the Pokemon fans by announcing three new Pokemon games and for the first time ever, a Pokemon game will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch console. If you are planning to play it on mobile, the game will be released in late June.

Below we have detailed all the methods by which you can earn PM Tickets for free in Pokemon Quest. With these simple methods, you will be able to collect enough PM Tickets to purchase items from PokeMart.

Daily Login Bonus

As with most free to play games, Pokemon Quest comes with a daily login bonus which is a great incentive to make players sign in daily to the game and give them rewards in return. When you sign up in Pokemon Quests every day, you will be rewarded with free PM Tickets.

At the main menu of the game, you can claim your daily prize every day. We recommend that you sign in daily to collect this free PM Ticket reward because this will not cost you anything. It will eventually help you buy different useful items later in the game.

Challenges

Pokemon Quest comes with a plethora of extra challenges for you to complete and win rewards. For each challenge that you complete, you will win PM Tickets as rewards. These challenges are great to test your skill at the game and earn some PM tickets as well.

Below we have detailed all the challenges present in the game along with what you are required to complete them and how much PM Tickets each challenge will reward you with:

Superior Strength

Achieve a maximum ATK of 500 to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Tenacious Defense

Achieve a maximum HP of 500 to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Member Bonus

Receive PM Tickets from the PokeMart 3 times to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Tumblecube Island Chef

Cook a dish 10 times to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Power Stone Collector

Get 30 Power Stones to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Pokemon Professor

Register 20 species in your Pokedex to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Training Master

Do Level-Up Training 5 times to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Training Master

Do Level-Up Training 5 times to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Move Training Master

Do Move-Learning Training 5 times to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Recipe Collector

Collect 6 cooking recipes to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Team Strength

Reach a team strength of 1,000 to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Thriving Camp

Put 18 decorations at your base camp to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Scattershot Stone

Attach a Scattershot Stone and use a move to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Broadburst Stone

Attach a Broadburst Stone and use a move to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Whack-Whack Stone

Attach a Whack-Whack Stone and use a move to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Wait Less Stone

Attach a Wait Less Stone and use a move to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Stay Strong Stone

Attach a Stay Strong Stone and use a move to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Sharing Stone

Attach a Sharing Stone and use a move to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

1 Bingo Achieved

Get a bingo to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

2 Bingos Achieved

Get a double bingo to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

3 Bingos Achieved

Get a triple bingo to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Bronze Cooking

Cook with a bronze cooking pot to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Silver Cooking

Cook with a silver cooking pot to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Gold Cooking

Cook with a gold cooking pot to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Power Stone Recycler

Recycle 1 Power Stone to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Quests

Pokemon Quest features a number of quests that will help you explore different features of the game. These quests not only introduce you to the game mechanics but also reward you with free PM Tickets.

You must focus on completing these quests as well because some of these quests will reward you with free PM Tickets. We have detailed all the quests below which will give you free PM tickets upon completion:

Rookie Chef

Cook 3 times to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Base Camp Improvement

Decorate your campsite with any decorative item bought from the PokeMart to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

First Shopping Trip

Shop at the PokeMart to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Level-Up Training

Complete Level-Up Training to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

PM Tickets

Receive 2 PM Tickets from the shop to get 10 PM Tickets as a reward.

Pokedex

Register 10 Pokemon species in your Pokedex to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Get Power Stones

Obtain 10 Power Stones to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

Move-Learning Training

Complete Move-Learning Training to get 5 PM Tickets as a reward.

This is not a complete list of all the quests now. We are currently busy with the game and we will be adding more quests to this guide as we play them. Be sure to check later for more quests added to this guide.

This concludes our Pokemon Quest PM Tickets Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!