Pokemon Let’s Go Lures Guide – How to Get, Catch Rare Pokemon

Pokemon Let’s Go has a lot of new features added to the game. Lures are just one of the new items that have been made available and they act in a nature that is opposite to the ‘Repel’ item. Our Pokemon Let’s Go Lures Guide will guide you through how to use this feature of the game.

Pokemon Let’s Go Lures Locations

Lures is a new item that can be activated so as to draw wild Pokemon to your location. These lures can be found in the world or they can be bought from any PokeMart that you may find in the game. They work opposite to Repel, which was used to drive away wild Pokemon.

When you are using a Lure, wild Pokemon will be coming to your location in waves. There are a total of 3 different types of Lures (Lure, Super Lure, and Max Lure), and the only difference between them is the duration that they last for. The Max Lure lasts for a total of 250 steps and is the highest tiered lure in the game.

Lure Effects

When you are using a lure, there are certain hidden effects that you may not be aware of. The first one is the fact that there is now a double chance for Shiny Pokemon to spawn instead of their normal variants. Without any lure, you will have a 0.024% chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon. However, if you have activated Lure, you will have a 0.049% chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon.

That is not all, as there is also an increased chance of certain rare Pokemon spawning. Specifically, those rare Pokemon which usually have a 1% chance of spawning will now be able to spawn at a higher rate. These Pokemon are found in their specific areas and you can use the lure around random areas of the map to see if you find a rare Pokemon.

Rare Pokemon Locations

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Rock Tunnel – Kangaskhan

Mt.Moon – Clefable, Onix

Viridian Forest – Butterfree

Water – Cloyster

Route 7 – Kadabra, Arcanine

Route 14 – Scyther

Route 23 – Nidoking, Nidoqueen

Lures also increase the level of the Pokemon that you find by 1. For example, if you are usually going to find a Level 5 Pidgeot in an area, you might end up finding a Level 6 one if you have activated the lure.