Pokemon Let’s Go Excellent Throws Guide – How To

The new Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu for Nintendo Switch revolves around timing when it comes to whether you have a good chance of catching a Pokemon or not. Our Pokemon Let’s Go Excellent Throws Guide will help you make Excellent Throws in the game with relative ease so that you can get all of the Pokemon that you want in your Pokedex.

Pokemon Let’s Go Excellent Throws

If you have played Pokemon Go, you will already be familiar with how you catch Pokemon in both Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu. If you are not familiar with how catching works, then let us help you with that!

Whenever you come across a Pokemon out in the wild, you can see a white circle on the outside of the Pokemon.

You will also be able to see another circle inside of that circle of either the yellow color or the orange one, and this circle will be decreasing continuously. You need to throw your ball when the smaller circle is as small as possible.

Excellent Throws Tips

The smaller the circle is, the higher chance you have of getting a throw that is classified as great or excellent. If your throw is classified as one of the above, then you have an increased chance of capturing the Pokemon.

You also have to worry about aiming depending on which controller you are at. If you are using a single joy-con that is not attached to the Nintendo Switch then you can swing your arm to throw the ball.

Make sure you do not apply too much power as the ball will sail over the head of the Pokemon. Bring your arm down in a firm but gentle manner in order to get the Excellent Throw.

If you playing the game in the Handheld Mode, then you can use the gyroscope of the Switch to throw the ball.

When the Pokemon move around the screen, you will have to move your console in order to make sure that your screen is aligned with the Pokemon before you throw the ball.

The best way to aim using this method is to have the middle of your screen close to the top of the Pokemon. This will account for the downward angle of the throw in this mode.

Using this method will give you a good chance of getting an excellent throw once you have some practice in this regard. Remember that the size of the circle that you see varies with each Pokemon, so you need to experiment in order to find the perfect size at which you can throw the ball.

With a little bit of practice, you will be able to master this mechanic as it is not that difficult in the first place.