Finding a Cup of Tea is necessary if you want to go past the guard that is blocking the entrance to Saffron City. Our How to Get Tea in Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu Guide will ensure that you easily able to find the cup of tea and get access to Saffron city without having to go through too much trouble.

Pokemon Let’s Go Tea

When you get to Saffron City, you will realize that the city is locked and there is a guard that you need to convince if you want to enter the city. On Route 5 there is the guard that will not let you pass. He does tell you that he is thirsty and could make use of some tea. You know what that means, you need to find some tea and get it for the guard if you want to enter the Saffron City.

The vending machines do not seem to sell tea. What that means is that in order to get tea, you need to find an NPC which has the tea and get it from him. Let’s go ahead and find where you can do that.

Where to Find Tea?

In order to get your hands on some tea, you need to head on over to Celadon City. It can be found in the center of the map. Once you enter the city, you will need to find the Celadon Condominiums.

When you arrive near the building, do not go in. Instead, find Brock who is standing near the entrance near a Poliwrath and a guy in a pink shirt. He has spiky brown hair and will be impossible to miss if you have seen the Pokemon Cartoon. He will give you a gift along with some tea because the gift makes you thirsty.

The gift was originally intended for Celadon Gym Leaders, but that does not matter. The Pewter Crunchies Famous Snack that he gives you can be sued to heal all of the status conditions of a single Pokemon. Once you have received the gift, simply head back to the guard and give him the tea in order to be able to access Saffron City.