Pokemon Legends Arceus Thundurus Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Thundurus is one of the Legendary Unovan trio Pokemon that represents thunder and is extremely powerful. In this Pokemon Legends Arceus Thundurus guide, we have compiled each and everything related to Thundurus, that can help you in your quest of finding and catching him. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Thundurus Location

Thundurus is one of the legendary Pokemon that are found in the Hisui Region and is a part of a request named Incarnate Forces of Hisui Region. Thundurus can be found near the Cobalt Coastlands. Go near the large horn like rocks in the middle of the sea to find him.

How to Catch Thundurus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Thundurus can only be found in Thunderstorm and is extremely quick. He can easily detect you from afar and change its location. So, you will be chasing him for a while.

Once you are at Cobalt Coastlands, make sure that the weather is Thunderstorm. If not, you can rest in the tent until nightfall. This will reset the weather. If the weather is still not thunderstorm, sleep until nightfall again.

Make sure the weather is Thunderstorm and not rain. You can confirm the weather by looking at the weather symbol on top left corner of the screen. Thunderstorm icon will be a cloud with a lightning bolt sign.

Apart from that, you will also need a good amount of Pokeballs specially Ultraballs, to catch Thundurus because Thundurus is a legendary Pokemon after all.

Since Thundurus can easily KO you, make sure to save the game before you go out to catch him. Now, fly towards the horn like rocks in the middle of the sea and you will see a tornado. That Tornado will be caused by Thundurus actually.

You won’t be able to catch Thundurus easily as he is extremely powerful and quick. Use slow-motion throw and jump to catch him off-guard. You first have to stun him a little with scatter bombs and Pokeballs with Pokemon in them. Once the battle is initiated, throw Ultraball at Thundurus to catch him.

There are also some other Pokemon in the sea that can attack you, so you will need something to heal, or you can fly over them to avoid getting hit.

Base Stats

HP: 79

Attack: 115

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 80

Speed: 111

Thundurus Abilities

Prankster: Prankster is one the Thundurus abilities that increases the priority of status moves by 1.

Defiant (Hidden Move): Thundurus also has a hidden ability called Defiant that increases the attack if its stats are lowered.

How to Evolve Thundurus

In Pokemon Legends, Thundurus cannot be evolved since it is Legendary Pokemon.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Thundurus takes less damage from grass, bug, flying, steel and fighting type Pokemon. Against Ground type, Thundurus is practically immune.

Thundurus is Strong Against the following Pokemon:

Dialga

Garchomp

Origin Dialga

Shaymin Sky

Landorus Therian

On the other hand, Thundurus can be weak against Ice and Rock type moves.

Thundurus is Weak Against the following Pokemon: