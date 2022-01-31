Pokemon Legends Arceus Snowpoint Temple Puzzle Guide

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, you will have to solve several puzzles during ‘The Slumbering Lord of the Tundra’ a main story mission in the game. This guide will explain how to solve all Snowpoint Temple Puzzles in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Snowpoint Temple Puzzle

The puzzle for “The Slumbering Lord of the Tundra” quest is located inside the Snowpoint Temple. There will be three different statues with symbols on their chest, and you need to align these in the correct order so that they are facing each other in the correct order.

Each statue has three symbols: ice, rock, and steel. And for each puzzle, you need to put in the correct sequences.

We have listed all three puzzles within Snowpoint Temple of Pokemon Legends below and their correct sequences for your ease.

Snowpoint Temple Puzzle #1

When you first go into the chamber, look for the statue that is the furthest back or has no statues pointing at it. This is where you will begin decoding the puzzle. You will need to enter the correct sequence for 3 statues for the first puzzle.

The correct sequence for this puzzle is in the following order:

Rock->Steel->Ice.

Snowpoint Temple Puzzle #2

Solving the first puzzle will open the door to the next chamber. Another puzzle will be in this room, and this time, you will have to enter the correct sequence of 5 symbols to solve the puzzle.

The correct sequence for the second puzzle is in the following order:

Ice->Rock->Steel->Rock->Ice

Snowpoint Temple Puzzle #3

Solving the 2nd puzzle will take you to the room with the final puzzle. Just like the previous puzzles, you have to choose the symbols in the correct order. This puzzle will require 6 correct sequence entries to be solved.

The correct sequence for the third and final puzzle is in the following order:

Steel->Ice->Rock->Ice->Steel->Rock