How to Evolve Piloswine in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Ground and Ice-type Pokemon Piloswine makes a return in Pokemon Legend Arceus. In this guide, we will tell you where you can find Piloswine in Pokemon Legends Arceus and how to evolve it into Mamoswine.

Where to Find Piloswine in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There is only one place where you can find Piloswine in PLA and that is Alabaster Icelands. However, in Alabaster Icelands you can find this Pokemon in three different areas.

Avalanche Slopes

Piloswine can be found in the Avalanche Slopes areas at any time of the day.

Bonechill Wastes

In Alabaster Icelands the other area where you can find Piloswine during the whole day is Bonechill Wastes.

Avalugg’s Legacy

Third and the final area in Alabaster Icelands where you can find Piloswine is Avalugg’s Legacy. Just like the other two areas, you can visit this area at any time of the day for catching that Pokemon.

Along with the Piloswine, you will also find the Swinub in these areas. You can catch them easily by using their favorite foods like Plump Beans, Hearty Grains, and Springy Mushroom.

Here you can also catch the Swinub and then evolve it into the Piloswine after it reaches level 33 and then evolves it into the Mamoswine.

Where to Catch Alpha Piloswine

To catch the Alpha Piloswine in PLA you can go to the location shown on the map above. Here you may find an Alpha Piloswine. You just have to hit it with a move or two in battle and after that, you can easily catch it by throwing the Ultra Ball.

How to Evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokemon Legends Arceus

For evolving the Piloswine into the Mamoswine in PLA there are a couple of things you will need to make sure of. The first thing is that you have reached level 34 with it so you can request to learn Ancient Power move.

The other thing is learning that move and adding it into the set of moves you are going to use in battle. Players will have to select the Piloswine in their party and after that change the moves so the Ancient Power move is available in the four moves Piloswine uses in battle.

After that, whenever you will level up Piloswine you will get the notification that you can evolve the Piloswine.

For leveling up Piloswine quickly so it can be evolved, players can feed it Exp. Candy. You can also increase the level immediately by feeding Piloswine one Rare Candy.

So once you have that Ancient Power move and leveled up as well you can simply press the X button for Evolving the Piloswine into the Mamoswine which is one of the strongest Ice-type Pokemon in PLA.