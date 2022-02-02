Pokemon Legends Arceus Cresselia Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

We have prepared this guide to help you catch a Cresselia in Pokemon Legends Arceus. We will talk about its location, what stats and evolutions it has, and its strengths and weaknesses.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Cresselia Location

Before you go out searching for Cresselia, there is an important thing you need to note. Cresselia can only be obtained once you’ve completed the main story of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

This means that Cresselia is part of the post-game content and cannot be obtained during the story.

Now, once you’ve completed the story and are ready to search for Cresselia, head over to the Survey Corps Office. Once there, go inside and talk to Cyllene. Doing so will start a quest named “The Researcher of Myths.”

When the quest starts, keep following all the quest markers until you encounter Cogita. While talking to her, make sure to ask her about all five plates. Now, open up your missions menu and activate the “The Plate of Moonview Arena.” Mission.

All you need to do now is follow the quest markers of this mission, and they’ll lead you to an encounter with a Cresselia!

How to Catch Cresselia

The fight with Cresselia will be quite difficult due to the Psychic field of energy around it. This energy field will cause your controls to be reversed when you get close to it.

So to defeat Cresselia, the first thing you need to do is take down its energy shield. As soon as the fight starts, go straight towards Cresselia until your controls get reversed.

When that happens, hold your joystick in the opposite direction so you can keep moving forward. You want to get as close to Cresselia as you can.

Once you’re up close to it, throw a Pokeball to completely shatter the energy shield. And as soon as the shield goes down, quickly throw your Pokemon at Cresselia to trigger a battle with it.

Ghost, Bug, and Dark types are most effective against Cresselia. So make sure to bring those types to this battle and also remember to bring Great or Ultra Balls to catch Cresselia.

Base Stats

HP: 120

Attack: 70

Defense: 120

Special Attack: 130

Special Defense: 85

Speed: 85

Cresselia Abilities

Cresselia has only one ability in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Levitate: Causes the Pokemon to float, just like a Flying-type Pokemon.

As Cresselia levels up, it can learn and use powerful new moves like

Moonblast: lowers opponent’s Special Attack

Lunar Blessing: restores HP and removes status conditions on Creseelia

How to Evolve Cresselia in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Being a Legendary pokemon, Cresselia does not have any evolutions in Pokemon Arceus.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Cresselia is a Psychic-type, it is strong against Fighting and Psychic types. The Pokemon Cresselia is strongest against are listed below:

Uxie

Mesprit

Infernape

Azelf

Cresselia

Cresselia is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark types. The Pokemon Cresselia is weakest against are listed below: