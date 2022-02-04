Pokemon Legends Arceus Berries Guide

Berries are a handy item in Pokemon Legends Arceus as they restore the health of your Pokemon and heal status effects as well. Berries are also required to craft different items in the game. This guide explains How to Get Berries in Pokemon Legends Arceus and lists all different types of berries.

How to get Berries in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To obtain berries, first, you will need to find a berry tree. Berry trees can be found commonly all over the map in Pokemon LA. Once you are near a tree with berries, aim and throw your Pokemon at the tree. The Pokemon will then charge the tree and knock down berries, which will get added to your satchel.

That is the straightforward way of obtaining berries in Pokemon Legends Arceus. However, sometimes, wild Pokemon will be hiding in the trees, and you will have to fight with the Pokemon before obtaining berries from that tree.

Some wild Pokemon will also drop berries when you capture or defeat them. However, the drop rate of berries from defeating Pokemon is quite low. Another way of obtaining berries is by completing requests. Certain requests will award you with different berries when completed.

The final method to obtain berries in Pokemon Legends is by purchasing them from merchants at Ginkgo Guild, which is located in Jubilife Village.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Berries and Their Effects

Below we have listed all the different berries present Pokemon Arceus, what they do and how to get them as well.

Aspear Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 120 PokeDollar and can also be gathered from Berry trees.

Effect:

It cures Frostbite Status effect of your Pokemon and can be used on wild Pokemon to gain their attention by throwing it near them.

Cherri Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 120 PokeDollar, gathered from Berry trees, and dropped by wild Luxio, Shinx, Luxray, and Electabuzz.

Effect:

It cures Paralysis Status effect of your Pokemon. It can also be used on wild Pokemon to gain their attention by throwing it near them.

Chestoi Berry

How to get:

This berry can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 120 PokeDollar, can be gathered from Berry trees, and is also dropped by wild Mr. Mime, Zubat, Golbat, Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar.

Effect:

This cures Drowsiness Status effect of your Pokemon and can be used on wild Pokemon to gain their attention by throwing it near them.

Hopo Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 300 PokeDollar, gathered from Berry trees. and obtained as a reward for completing ‘The Search for Bitter Leaves’ Request.

Effect:

It restores PP of a Pokemon. If consumed by a wild Pokemon, it will adversely affect the Pokemon’s reaction.

Leppa Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 800 PokeDollar, gathered from Berry trees, and dropped by wild Togepi and Togekiss.

Effect:

It restores 10 PP to one of your Pokemon’s moves. It can also be used on wild Pokemon to gain their attention by throwing it near them.

Lum Berry

How to get:

This berry can be gathered from Berry trees and dropped by wild Burmy, Cherubi, Wormadam, and Cherrim.

Effect:

This cures any type of Status ailment your Pokemon is affected with and can be used on wild Pokemon as well to gain their attention by throwing it near them.

Nanab Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 200 PokeDollar and gathered from Berry trees. It is dropped by wild Gastrodon, Aipom, and Ambipom and can be obtained as a reward for completing ‘Strange Happenings at Midnight’ Request as well.

Effect:

It restores a third of your Pokemon’s HP. If consumed by a wild Pokemon, it will calm it.

Oran Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 80 PokeDollar. It can be gathered from Berry trees and is Dropped by wild Oshawott, Cyndaquil, Rowlet, Pachirisu, Buneary, Bibarel, Bidoof, Chimchar, Pikachu, Turtwig, and Pichu. It can also be obtained as a reward for completing ‘Big Buizel, Little Buizel’ Request.

Effect:

This restores 20 of one of your Pokemon’s HP and can be used on wild Pokemon to gain their attention by throwing it near them.

Pecha Berry

How to get:

This berry can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 120 PokeDollar, gathered from Berry trees, and is dropped by wild Stunky.

Effect:

It cures Poison Status effect of your Pokemon and can be used on wild Pokemon to gain their attention by throwing it near them.

Pinap Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 400 PokeDollar, can be gathered from Berry trees, and dropped by wild Shellos.

Effect:

It restores a third of your Pokemon’s HP. Catching a Pokemon who eats this berry will award you with more XP.

Rawst Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 120 PokeDollar, gathered from Berry trees, and dropped by wild Hisuian Growlithe, Ponyta, Magmar, Vulpix Magmortar, and Hisuian Arcanine.

Effect:

It cures Burn Status effect of your Pokemon. Catching a Pokemon who eats this berry will award you with more XP.

Razz Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 500 PokeDollar, can be gathered from Berry trees, and is dropped by wild Eevee, Vaporeon, and Flareon. It can also be obtained as a reward for completing ‘A Peculiar Ponyta’ and ‘Poor, Peckish Piplup’ Requests.

Effect:

It restores a third of your Pokemon’s HP. Therefore, catching a Pokemon who eats this berry will become easier.

Sitrus Berry

How to get:

It can be purchased from merchants at Ginkgo Guild for 800 PokeDollar, gathered from Berry trees, and dropped by wild Raichu, Quilava, Grotle, Monferno, Infernape, Dewott, Hisuian Samurott, Dartrix, and Hisuian Decidueye. This berry can also be obtained as a reward for completing ‘Battling with Pachirisu’ Request.

Effect:

This berry restores half of one of your Pokemon’s HP. Sitrus Berry can also be used on wild Pokemon to gain their attention by throwing it near them.