Pokemon GO Terrakion Raid Guide

Terrakion has finally been introduced to Pokemon GO with the arrival of the new tier five raids, which will last until Dec 17. This guide will give you all the information about Terrakion and the Pokemon GO Terrakion Raid encounter.
Pokemon GO Terrakion Raid
Terrakion is a Gen 5 rock and fighting type Pokemon; and as compared to all the other legendary Pokemon in the game, he really isn’t all that powerful. In fact, his stats are pretty underwhelming. Let’s take a quick look at them.
- Attack 260 – 38 of 685
- Defense 192 – 102 of 685
- Stamina 209 – 101 of 685
- Raid Boss CP – 48,457 CP
- Regular CP for wild Terrakion – 2113 CP
- Weather Boost CP (Cloudy and Partly Cloudy) – 2641 CP
Plus, since he is a rock type, he has a lot of weaknesses, giving you quite a few options to take him down and add him to your Pokedex. This guide will walk you through the best counters for Terakkion in Pokemon GO.
Best Terrakion Counters
Terrakion is weak against fighting, water, psychic, ground, fairy and grass type Pokemon. This means that you have a lot of options to approach this fight.
Overall, probably the best Pokemon to fight Terrakion with is Mewtwo. If you have a Mewtwo with a psychic charge attack, then that’s even better. Even if you have just one more teammate, and you’re both using a Mewtwo with a psychic charge attack, the Terrakion fight will be an absolute piece of cake.
If you and/or your teammate don’t have a Mewtwo, there’s no need to worry. The following is a list of other Pokemon which will also work really well against Terrakion.
- Metagross
- Alakazam
- Machamp
- Sceptile
- Roserade
- Espeon
- Venusaur
- Swampert
- Breloom
- Latios
- Kyogre
One thing to keep in mind is that you can make the Terrakion raid even easier by making use of weather boosts. If it’s raining, use a water type, if it’s cloudy, use psychic and/or fairy type, if it’s sunny, use a ground type.
Terrakion has a bunch of different moves under his sleeve.
Fast Moves
Smack Down – Rock
Zen Headbutt – Psychic
Charged Moves
Close Combat – Fighting
Earthquake – Ground
Rock Slide – Rock
Even though Terrakion is open to a lot of weaknesses, he is still a very strong rock type attacker; with Rampardos possibly being the only one better than him. If you use his moves correctly, especially Rock Slide and Smack Down, he can defeat any fire, bug, flying or ice type Pokemon without breaking a sweat.