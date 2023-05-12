Pokemon GO Terrakion Raid Guide

Terrakion has finally been introduced to Pokemon GO with the arrival of the new tier five raids, which will last until Dec 17. This guide will give you all the information about Terrakion and the Pokemon GO Terrakion Raid encounter.

Pokemon GO Terrakion Raid

Terrakion is a Gen 5 rock and fighting type Pokemon; and as compared to all the other legendary Pokemon in the game, he really isn’t all that powerful. In fact, his stats are pretty underwhelming. Let’s take a quick look at them.

Attack 260 – 38 of 685

Defense 192 – 102 of 685

Stamina 209 – 101 of 685

Raid Boss CP – 48,457 CP

Regular CP for wild Terrakion – 2113 CP

Weather Boost CP (Cloudy and Partly Cloudy) – 2641 CP

Plus, since he is a rock type, he has a lot of weaknesses, giving you quite a few options to take him down and add him to your Pokedex. This guide will walk you through the best counters for Terakkion in Pokemon GO.

Best Terrakion Counters

Terrakion is weak against fighting, water, psychic, ground, fairy and grass type Pokemon. This means that you have a lot of options to approach this fight.

Overall, probably the best Pokemon to fight Terrakion with is Mewtwo. If you have a Mewtwo with a psychic charge attack, then that’s even better. Even if you have just one more teammate, and you’re both using a Mewtwo with a psychic charge attack, the Terrakion fight will be an absolute piece of cake.

If you and/or your teammate don’t have a Mewtwo, there’s no need to worry. The following is a list of other Pokemon which will also work really well against Terrakion.

Metagross

Alakazam

Machamp

Sceptile

Roserade

Espeon

Venusaur

Swampert

Breloom

Latios

Kyogre

One thing to keep in mind is that you can make the Terrakion raid even easier by making use of weather boosts. If it’s raining, use a water type, if it’s cloudy, use psychic and/or fairy type, if it’s sunny, use a ground type.

Terrakion has a bunch of different moves under his sleeve.

Fast Moves

Smack Down – Rock

Zen Headbutt – Psychic

Charged Moves

Close Combat – Fighting

Earthquake – Ground

Rock Slide – Rock

Even though Terrakion is open to a lot of weaknesses, he is still a very strong rock type attacker; with Rampardos possibly being the only one better than him. If you use his moves correctly, especially Rock Slide and Smack Down, he can defeat any fire, bug, flying or ice type Pokemon without breaking a sweat.