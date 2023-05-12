Pokemon Go Rarity Chart: Best Rare Pokemon, How to Find Them

There are a lot of Pokemon in Pokemon Go and many of them rare compared to others and in this Pokemon Go Rarity guide we will chart out thePokemon according to their rarity in the Pokemon and will also give you some tips on how to find rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

There are no clearly defined Pokemon Go rarity tiers as seen in other iterations, but you will definitely come across a few Pokemon more than the others.

This results in getting your hands on duplicates. While you can always trade in duplicate Pokemon for Pokemon-specific Candy from Professor, getting the rarest of Pokemon is something every Pokemon Go player strives for!

For more help on Pokemon Go, read out our Eggs Hatching Guide, Eggs Guide, and Evolution CP Multiplier Guide.

Pokemon Go Rarity Chart

In this Pokemon Rarity Chart guide, I have shared a few Pokemon Go rarity charts that will help you determine what are your chances of getting your hands on extremely rare and even legendary Pokemon in the game.

This guide will also help you with finding rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go to get an advantage over other players if you ever decide to go against them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pokemon Go – Rare Pokemon

There are a few Pokemon that are available virtually everywhere in addition to a couple of region-specific Pokemon, and others which are extremely hard to come by!

Since these charts are completely unofficial and solely based on observations of players around the globe, they do not determine Pokemon Go rarity 100 percent accurately. However, we have provided a couple of them so that you can mix them up with your own observations and come to a nigh accurate conclusion.

As seen in the Pokemon Go rarity chart, here are some of the Pokemon you can expect during your travels in your region.

Very Common

Caterpie

Weedle

Pidgey

Rattata

Ekans

Sandshrew

Female Nidoran

Male Nidoran

Zubat

Geodude

Bellsprout

Machop

Poliway

Mankey

Meowth

Venonth

Paras

Oddish

Slowpoke

Magnemite

Gastly

Krabby

Voltorb

Goldeen

Magikarp

Eevee

Common

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Metapod

Kakuna

Pidgeotto

Raticate

Spearow

Arbok

Psyduck

Persian

Diglet

Golbat

Jigglypuff

Vulpix

Clefeiry

Sandslash

Pikachu

Growlith

Abra

Machoke

Tentacool

Graveler

Ponyta

Magneton

Dodou

Seel

Koffig

Hitmonlee

Cubone

Exeggcute

Electrode

Drowzee

Haunter

Shellder

Grimer

Rhyhorn

Horsea

Staryu

Jynx

Uncommon

Butterfree

Fearow

Nidorina

Nidorino

Ninetales

Wigglytuff

Gloom

Parasect

Dugtrio

Kabuto

Golem

Tentacruel

Machamp

Kadabra

Poliwhirl

Chansey

Primeape

Golduck

Dratini

Dodrio

Cloyster

Scyther

Hypno

Seadra

Seaking

Starmie

Rare

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Weepinbell

Pinsir

Snorlax

Slowbro

Mr. Mime

Farfetch’d

Onix

Exeggutor

Muk

Arcanine

Rapidash

Rhydon

Kingler

Magmar

Flareon

Jolteon

Tangela

Very Rare

Gyarados

Lapras

Vaporeon

Kabutops

Dragonair

Raichu

Nidoqueen

Nidoking

Vileplume

Gengar

Marowak

Dewgong

Kangaskhan

Victreebel

Electrabuzz

Alakazam

Poliwrath

Venomoth

Special

Ivysaur

Charmeleon

Wartortle

Porygon

Omanyte

Aerodactyl

Epic

Venosaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Clefable

Tauros

Omastar

Dragonite

Legendary

Ditto

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltress

Mewtwo

You can also check out the images attached below for more information – open in New Tab for full-size!

This is all we have on Pokemon Go rarity chart guide. If your experience is different, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!