Pokemon Go Rarity Chart: Best Rare Pokemon, How to Find Them

By Haider Khan

There are a lot of Pokemon in Pokemon Go and many of them rare compared to others and in this Pokemon Go Rarity guide we will chart out thePokemon according to their rarity in the Pokemon and will also give you some tips on how to find rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

There are no clearly defined Pokemon Go rarity tiers as seen in other iterations, but you will definitely come across a few Pokemon more than the others.

This results in getting your hands on duplicates. While you can always trade in duplicate Pokemon for Pokemon-specific Candy from Professor, getting the rarest of Pokemon is something every Pokemon Go player strives for!

For more help on Pokemon Go, read out our Eggs Hatching Guide, Eggs Guide, and Evolution CP Multiplier Guide.

Pokemon Go Rarity Chart

In this Pokemon Rarity Chart guide, I have shared a few Pokemon Go rarity charts that will help you determine what are your chances of getting your hands on extremely rare and even legendary Pokemon in the game.

This guide will also help you with finding rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go to get an advantage over other players if you ever decide to go against them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pokemon Go – Rare Pokemon

There are a few Pokemon that are available virtually everywhere in addition to a couple of region-specific Pokemon, and others which are extremely hard to come by!

Since these charts are completely unofficial and solely based on observations of players around the globe, they do not determine Pokemon Go rarity 100 percent accurately. However, we have provided a couple of them so that you can mix them up with your own observations and come to a nigh accurate conclusion.

As seen in the Pokemon Go rarity chart, here are some of the Pokemon you can expect during your travels in your region.

Very Common

  • Caterpie
  • Weedle
  • Pidgey
  • Rattata
  • Ekans
  • Sandshrew
  • Female Nidoran
  • Male Nidoran
  • Zubat
  • Geodude
  • Bellsprout
  • Machop
  • Poliway
  • Mankey
  • Meowth
  • Venonth
  • Paras
  • Oddish
  • Slowpoke
  • Magnemite
  • Gastly
  • Krabby
  • Voltorb
  • Goldeen
  • Magikarp
  • Eevee

Common

  • Bulbasaur
  • Charmander
  • Squirtle
  • Metapod
  • Kakuna
  • Pidgeotto
  • Raticate
  • Spearow
  • Arbok
  • Psyduck
  • Persian
  • Diglet
  • Golbat
  • Jigglypuff
  • Vulpix
  • Clefeiry
  • Sandslash
  • Pikachu
  • Growlith
  • Abra
  • Machoke
  • Tentacool
  • Graveler
  • Ponyta
  • Magneton
  • Dodou
  • Seel
  • Koffig
  • Hitmonlee
  • Cubone
  • Exeggcute
  • Electrode
  • Drowzee
  • Haunter
  • Shellder
  • Grimer
  • Rhyhorn
  • Horsea
  • Staryu
  • Jynx

Uncommon

  • Butterfree
  • Fearow
  • Nidorina
  • Nidorino
  • Ninetales
  • Wigglytuff
  • Gloom
  • Parasect
  • Dugtrio
  • Kabuto
  • Golem
  • Tentacruel
  • Machamp
  • Kadabra
  • Poliwhirl
  • Chansey
  • Primeape
  • Golduck
  • Dratini
  • Dodrio
  • Cloyster
  • Scyther
  • Hypno
  • Seadra
  • Seaking
  • Starmie

Rare

  • Beedrill
  • Pidgeot
  • Weepinbell
  • Pinsir
  • Snorlax
  • Slowbro
  • Mr. Mime
  • Farfetch’d
  • Onix
  • Exeggutor
  • Muk
  • Arcanine
  • Rapidash
  • Rhydon
  • Kingler
  • Magmar
  • Flareon
  • Jolteon
  • Tangela

Very Rare

  • Gyarados
  • Lapras
  • Vaporeon
  • Kabutops
  • Dragonair
  • Raichu
  • Nidoqueen
  • Nidoking
  • Vileplume
  • Gengar
  • Marowak
  • Dewgong
  • Kangaskhan
  • Victreebel
  • Electrabuzz
  • Alakazam
  • Poliwrath
  • Venomoth

Special

  • Ivysaur
  • Charmeleon
  • Wartortle
  • Porygon
  • Omanyte
  • Aerodactyl

Epic

  • Venosaur
  • Charizard
  • Blastoise
  • Clefable
  • Tauros
  • Omastar
  • Dragonite

Legendary

  • Ditto
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltress
  • Mewtwo

You can also check out the images attached below for more information – open in New Tab for full-size!

Pokemon Go Rarity Chart #1

Pokemon Go Rarity Chart #2

This is all we have on Pokemon Go rarity chart guide. If your experience is different, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!

Related Topics
About the Author
Haider Khan

Haider is a freelance contributor, who loves video games, playing guitar, and aviation. He is a competitive FPS player and also enjoys exotic RPG games like Diablo and Xenogears (his favorite game of all time) ...