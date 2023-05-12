February has rejuvenated the Field Research Tasks by bringing on cool and amazing rewards in return for daily missions. This Pokemon Go February 2020 Field Research Guide will give you an insight to all the tasks you can complete.

Pokemon Go February 2020 Field Research

These Field Research tasks can be collected one at a time by spinning at the Pokestop.

Febraury Field Research also brings an amazing Woobat along with special Woobat candies. Woobat is a flying and psychic type Unova from the Unova region which players can acquire by collecting seven stamps in the month of February.

Though the Woobat is not that good at attacking, but its Heart Theme gives a nice feel for February.

Besides, February Field Research also rewards sweet stuff and rare spawns like Aerodactyl or Chansey as well as some Rare Candies or Goldern Razzberies.

Here is the complete list of Field Research tasks and their rewards:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Hatch an egg: Rewards with Exeggcute or Hoppip encounter and Rewards 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokéballs.

Hatch 3 eggs: Rewards with Magmar encounter and 1000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokéballs, or 5 Ultra Balls

Hatch 4 eggs: Rewards with Alolan Vulpix encounter.

Hatch 5 eggs: Rewards with Chansey encounter and 3 Rare Candy.

Evolve a Pokemon: Rewards Cubone or Eevee encounter.

Power up Pokemon 5 times: Rewards Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle encounter.

Catch 10 Pokemon: Rewards Magikarp encounter and 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokéballs.

Catch 5 Pokemon with weather boost: Rewards Poliwag or Vulpix encounter and 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokéballs.

Catch a dragon type Pokemon: Rewards Dratini encounter and 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls.

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon: Rewards Snorunt encounter 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls.

Catch 3 different species of psychic Pokemon: Rewards Drowzee encounter.

Catch 5 fairy type Pokemon: Rewards Marill encounter.

Catch 3 Fire, Water or Electric types: Rewards Duduo encounter.

Use 5 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon: Rewards Swinub encounter.

Catch 15 Pokemon: Rewards Sandshrew encounter.

Catch 5 Normal type Pokemon: Rewards Zigzagoon encounter.

Catch 3 species of dark-type Pokemon: Rewards Poocheyena encounter.

Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms: Rewards 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, a Pinap Berry, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, or 5 Pokéballs.

Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather Boost: Rewards 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls.

Catch 10 Normal type Pokemon: Rewards 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries, or 5 Great Balls.

Catch a Ditto: Rewards 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries, or 10 Ultra Balls.

Make 3 Great Throws: Rewards 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokéballs.

Make 4 Nice Throws: Rewards 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokéballs.

3 Great throws in a row: Rewards 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokéballs, or 5 Ultra Balls.

Make 2 Nice curveball throws in a row: Rewards 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokéballs.

Win a Raid: Rewards 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives.

Win a Gym battle: 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions, or 4 Revives.

Win 3 Raids: Rewards 1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or a Max Revive.

Take Snapshot of your Buddy: Rewards a snover encounter.

Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: Rewards with 1,000 Stardust, a Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives, or a Max Revive.