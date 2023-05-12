In Pokemon Go, you have to battle against the bosses of Team Rocket in the monthly Team Rocket Special Research. Cliff is one of the Team Rocket gym leaders. Once you have all the six mysterious components, you can piece them together to track down Cliff and this Pokemon Go Cliff Battle Guide will help you in the fight.

Pokemon Go Cliff Battle

When you go on to battle with Cliff, it is going to use three Pokemon. The first Pokemon, Meowth, always remains the same but the second and third Pokemon might vary. The second Pokemon can be anyone from Sandslash/Snorlax/Flygon and the third Pokemon can vary in between Tyranitar/Infernape/Torterra.

Meowth

Meowth uses Normal and Dark attacks which deal reduced damage to Fighting types. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Meowth are

Lucario: Counter + Power-Up Punch and Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick and Blast Burn

Poliwrath: Mud Shot + Power-Up Punch and Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop and Rock Slide

Sandslash

Sandslash uses Ground, Steel, and Rock moves which makes it weak against Grass, Ice, Water type moves. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Sandslash are

Gyarados: Waterfall + Crunch and Hydro Pump

Lugia: Dragon Tail + Sky Attack and Hydro Pump

Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Vaporeon: Waterfall + Aqua Tail

Regice: Lock On + Blizzard

Snorlax

Snorlax is a strong Pokemon that Cliff uses and is hard to deal with. It uses Ghost and Psychic moves along with Dragon, Normal, Steel, and Ground charge. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Snorlax are

Tyranitar: Smack Down + Crunch and Stone Edge

Machamp: Cross Chop and Dynamic Punch

Darkrai: Snarl + Focus Blast and Dark Pulse

Lucario: Counter + Power Up Punch

Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike or Focus Blast

Melmetal: Thundershock + Rock Slide

Flygon

Flygon uses Ground, Dragon and Rock moves which makes it weak against Ice move types. The Flygon counter Pokemon that you can use against Cliff here

Regice: Lock On + Blizzard

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam

Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche

Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor

Gyarados: Dragon Breath + Crunch and Hydro Pump

Togekiss: Charm + Ancient Power and Flamethrower

Poliwrath: Mud Shot or Bubble + Ice Punch

Tyranitar

Tyranitar uses Dark and Steel quick moves and Fire, Rock and Dark charge moves which makes it weak against Fighting. In order to counter Cliff’s Tyranitar, use the following

Lucario: Counter + Power Up Punch

Poliwrath: Mud Shot + Power Up Punch

Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop

Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick

Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon

Infernape

Infernape uses Fire fast moves and Fire, Grass or Fighting charge moves. Water and Ground move counter Fire, while Flying and Psychic moves counter Fighting and Grass. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Cliff’s Infernape are

Lugia: Extrasensory + Sky Attack

Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon

Giratina: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike

Torterra

Torterra uses Dark or Grass quick moves, and Ground, Grass or Rock charge moves which makes it weak against Ice.

Regice: Lock On + Blizzard

Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor

Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath + Dark Pulse