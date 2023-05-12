In Pokemon Go, you have to battle against the bosses of Team Rocket in the monthly Team Rocket Special Research. Cliff is one of the Team Rocket gym leaders. Once you have all the six mysterious components, you can piece them together to track down Cliff and this Pokemon Go Cliff Battle Guide will help you in the fight.
Pokemon Go Cliff Battle
When you go on to battle with Cliff, it is going to use three Pokemon. The first Pokemon, Meowth, always remains the same but the second and third Pokemon might vary. The second Pokemon can be anyone from Sandslash/Snorlax/Flygon and the third Pokemon can vary in between Tyranitar/Infernape/Torterra.
Meowth
Meowth uses Normal and Dark attacks which deal reduced damage to Fighting types. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Meowth are
Lucario: Counter + Power-Up Punch and Close Combat
Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick and Blast Burn
Poliwrath: Mud Shot + Power-Up Punch and Dynamic Punch
Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop and Rock Slide
Sandslash
Sandslash uses Ground, Steel, and Rock moves which makes it weak against Grass, Ice, Water type moves. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Sandslash are
Gyarados: Waterfall + Crunch and Hydro Pump
Lugia: Dragon Tail + Sky Attack and Hydro Pump
Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake
Vaporeon: Waterfall + Aqua Tail
Regice: Lock On + Blizzard
Snorlax
Snorlax is a strong Pokemon that Cliff uses and is hard to deal with. It uses Ghost and Psychic moves along with Dragon, Normal, Steel, and Ground charge. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Snorlax are
Tyranitar: Smack Down + Crunch and Stone Edge
Machamp: Cross Chop and Dynamic Punch
Darkrai: Snarl + Focus Blast and Dark Pulse
Lucario: Counter + Power Up Punch
Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor
Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike or Focus Blast
Melmetal: Thundershock + Rock Slide
Flygon
Flygon uses Ground, Dragon and Rock moves which makes it weak against Ice move types. The Flygon counter Pokemon that you can use against Cliff here
Regice: Lock On + Blizzard
Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam
Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche
Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor
Gyarados: Dragon Breath + Crunch and Hydro Pump
Togekiss: Charm + Ancient Power and Flamethrower
Poliwrath: Mud Shot or Bubble + Ice Punch
Tyranitar
Tyranitar uses Dark and Steel quick moves and Fire, Rock and Dark charge moves which makes it weak against Fighting. In order to counter Cliff’s Tyranitar, use the following
Lucario: Counter + Power Up Punch
Poliwrath: Mud Shot + Power Up Punch
Machamp: Counter + Cross Chop
Blaziken: Counter + Blaze Kick
Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon
Infernape
Infernape uses Fire fast moves and Fire, Grass or Fighting charge moves. Water and Ground move counter Fire, while Flying and Psychic moves counter Fighting and Grass. The counter Pokemon that you can use for Cliff’s Infernape are
Lugia: Extrasensory + Sky Attack
Swampert: Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon
Giratina: Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball
Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Psystrike
Torterra
Torterra uses Dark or Grass quick moves, and Ground, Grass or Rock charge moves which makes it weak against Ice.
Regice: Lock On + Blizzard
Dialga: Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor
Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche
Hydreigon: Dragon Breath + Dark Pulse