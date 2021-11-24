In this Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl guide, we will explain in detail about Trainer Cards in Pokemon BDSP and how you can get Trainer card stars.

How to get Trainer Card Stars in Pokemon BDSP

A lot of information related to your progress as a Pokemon trainer in BDSP is shown on your trainer card. This allows you to check out how much you’ve played the game and how far you’ve come, so it’s very important.

Trainer Card Info

You can see your Player ID, how many Pokemon are in your Pokedex, how much money you have right now, when you first started your save file, when you first reached the Hall of Fame, and how long you’ve been playing on it.

You can even see online stats, such as your battles online and your trades at the back of the card!

Most importantly though. your progress in obtaining Gym Badges and Trainer Card Stars is shown on a Trainer Card. You can look at your badge case through the trainer card and clean up your well earned badges in the neat display!

Trainer Card Stars

The color schemes of the trainer card change six times, one for every star you get by completing particular game achievements. Each time you get an achievement, you earn a star. The order doesn’t matter.

Colors

Red: Red color scheme has no stars and its available in base form.

Blue: The blue color scheme is a 1 star scheme and in order to achieve this you must defeat Champion Cynthia and enter the Hall of Fame.

Bronze: Bronze color scheme is consists of 2 stars and to achieve it you need to win a Super Contest Show on Master.

Silver: The silver color scheme consists of 3 stars.

Gold: Gold color scheme consists of 4 stars and to achieve this complete the National Pokedex.

Black: Black color scheme consists of 5 stars and to unlock this achieve a 100-win streak at the Battle Tower.