Pokemon BDSP Squirtle Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Squirtle is a Water type Pokemon and is one of the most beloved characters in Ash’s Pokemon Collection. In this guide, we’ll show you the location, stats, abilities, and evolutions of Squirtle in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Squirtle Location

Squirtle is an important part of the Pokemon series as it’s the sixth Pokemon Ash ever caught. Its back-story is quite sad as it was abandoned by its previous owner before Ash started training him and formed a team known as the Squirtle Squad.

Times have changed now, and Squirtle has become one of the most commonly used Ash’s Pokemon and, despite being smaller in size, proved everyone wrong by unlocking its evolution chain; he doesn’t use his evolution, but that’s a different story.

How to Catch Squirtle

You really won’t have a hard time finding this little turtle as it spawns in 3 different locations throughout your journey into the world of Pokemon BDSP.

Keep in mind that you will need the National Pokedex and access to the Grand Underground in order to find and catch Squirtle.

Simply enter the Grand Underground and search for it within the Water areas

Water Cave

Still-Water Cavern

Grass Water Cave

You might have to leave and enter an area again multiple times for Squirtle to spawn.

Base Stats

HP: 44

Attack: 48

Defense: 65

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 64

Speed: 43

Abilities

Torrent: This ability is capable of increasing 50% power of Water-type attacks when HP is below one-third of its maximum.

Rain Dish: This ability helps in recovering 1/16 of the maximum HP carried by the Pokemon during rain upon each turn.

As it levels up, Squirtle will learn new and more powerful moves and abilities like

Hydro Pump

Water Gun

Water Pulse

How to Evolve Squirtle

The Evolution chain of Squirtle requires level 16 to evolve from its base form to Wartortle. Furthermore, it requires level 36 to evolve into its final form, Blastoise.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As a Water type Pokemon, Squirtle stands tall in opposition to Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Type. Meaning, it’ll take 0.5% damage from those types of attacks. Squirtle is superior in a battle against the following Pokemon:

Ho-Oh

Dialga

Palkia

Kyogre

Metagross

Squirtle, however, is weak against Grass, Electric Types. Meaning, it’ll take 2x damage from those types of attacks. These are the Pokemon that Squirtle is weak against: