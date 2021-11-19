Players can use Honey Trees to catch rare Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. For that very reason, we have prepared this Pokemon BDSP Honey Guide to provide you with honey tree locations and how to use them.

Pokemon BDSP Honey

Honey can be unlocked in Floaroma Town by talking to the NPC near the meadows. After that, you can slather Honey on Honey Trees to capture different Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP.

Before we list out the honey tree locations in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, let us first talk about how the whole Honey Mechanic works in the game.

How to Catch Pokemon using Honey

Honey can be used to catch Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. Whenever you come across a honey tree, you can splash it with Honey and then use it as bait to attract certain Pokemon.

Check back on the slathered tree after 6 hours to see if a Pokemon was attracted and then fight the Pokemon to capture it. Do note that they will leave if you don’t check on the honey tree within 24 hours.

Once the Pokemon leaves, you will have to cover the tree again to attract more Pokemon to it.

Not every tree you slather will always attract Pokemon and that is why you should cover multiple trees at the same time to increase your chances of encountering a Pokemon.

The following Pokemon can spawn on Honey Trees in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Burmy

Wurmple

Silcoon

Cascoon

Combee

Cherubi

Heracross

Aipom

Munchlax

How to Buy More Honey

The NPC you talked to for unlocking Honey in Floaroma Town will sell you more honey. Go back to the meadows and talk to him if you want to buy more honey.

He will sell you 1 Honey for 100p or 10 Honey for 1000p. Stock up on honey if you plan to slather all of the honey trees and catch rare Pokemon.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Honey Tree Locations

There are a total of 21 Honey Trees in the game and we will be pinpointing their locations for you below.

Floaroma Town

Floaroma Meadow: There is a house in the middle of the meadows and the honey tree is right next to it.

There is a house in the middle of the meadows and the honey tree is right next to it. Valley Windworks: South of Route 205’s exit.

South of Route 205’s exit. Route 205: The honey tree can be located after crossing the short bridge.

The honey tree can be located after crossing the short bridge. Fuego Ironworks: Go through the northwest exit of route 205 to reach this honey tree.

Go through the northwest exit of route 205 to reach this honey tree. Exterior of Eterna Forest: Use the Cut HM to enter the Eterna forest and find the honey tree near the entrance.

Use the Cut HM to enter the Eterna forest and find the honey tree near the entrance. North of Route 205: Find this honey tree near Eterna City’s entrance.

Oreburgh City

Route 207: Climb the steep slope and you’ll be able to locate the honey tree near the northern edge.

Climb the steep slope and you’ll be able to locate the honey tree near the northern edge. Route 206: Look around the cycling road and use cut to move through the tall grass to reach the honey tree.

Hearthome City

Route 208: Go west of the Hearthome City Gate to find this honey tree.

Go west of the Hearthome City Gate to find this honey tree. North of Route 212: There is an enclosure near the west gate of Hearthome city and that’s where this next honey tree is located.

There is an enclosure near the west gate of Hearthome city and that’s where this next honey tree is located. Route 209: Go west from the Hallowed Tower.

Go west from the Hallowed Tower. South of Route 210: The honey tree is located below the cafe cabin.

The honey tree is located below the cafe cabin. North of Route 210: Look below the Tutor’s house.

Look below the Tutor’s house. Route 215: Around the northeast entrance of route 210.

Pastoria City

South of Route 212: Head west from the Pastoria gate and you will find the Honey Tree eventually.

Head west from the Pastoria gate and you will find the Honey Tree eventually. Route 213: Head south of the Pastoria gate to find the honey tree.

Other Locations