Pokemon BDSP Gible Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In this guide, you will learn how to catch Gible in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. We’ll also be showing you Gible’s location as well as what stats, abilities, and evolutions Gible has in Pokemon BDSP and which Pokemon is it strong or weak against.

Pokemon BDSP Gible Location

Gible is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokemon with a catching chance of 5.9%. It is extremely useful against Fire and Electric-type Pokemon and we will be helping you catch one for yourself while explaining what type of Pokemon it is.

How to Catch Gible

You can catch Gible in Pokemon BDSP by visiting its spawn locations and using methods like Walking through grass, using your Poke Radar, or fishing nearby to locate it.

Gible can be located around the following locations in Brilliant Diamond and Pearl:

Wayward Cave after acquiring the 6th gym badge

Water Cave after acquiring the 7th gym badge

Still-Water Cave after acquiring the 7th gym badge

Grass Water Cave after acquiring the 7th gym badge

If you are interested in finding Gabite, the first evolution of Gible then you can find that in all of these locations as well except for the Wayward Cave.

Base Stats

HP: 58

Attack: 70

Defense: 45

Special Attack: 40

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 42

Gible Abilities

Sand Veil: This ability makes the bearer immune against sandstorm damage and provides them with a 20% increase in evasion.

As Gible levels up, it can learn new moves like

Sand Tomb

Tackle

Dragon Claw

Dig

How to Evolve Gible

Gible can be evolved into a Gabite at Level 24 and then reach its final form and evolve into a Garchomp at Level 48.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Gible performs very well against Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type Pokemon such as:

Ho-Oh (Flying-Fire Type)

Tyranitar (Dark-Rock Type)

Heatran (Fire-Steel Type)

Zapdos (Electric Flying Type)

Moltres (Flying-Fire Type)

Gible performs poorly against Dragon, Ice, and Fairy-type Pokemon such as: