Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is home to an intimidating line-up of Gym Leaders. In this guide, we will be breaking down how to defeat Gym Leader Candice in Pokemon BDSP.
How to Defeat Gym Leader Candice in Pokemon BDSP
In Pokemon BDSP, Candice is an Ice Gym Leader whose party comprises of Ice-type Pokemon.
If you are able to overcome Candice, you’ll earn the Icicle Badge, which lets you utilize Rock Climb outside of battle.
Found in Snowpoint City, Candice is the 7th Gym Leader, whom you’ll face off in Pokemon BDSP in order to earn your Icicle badge.
How to Solve Snowpoint City Gym Puzzle
Once inside the gym, take a step towards your right and then, proceed straight ahead in order to break some snowballs.
Next, head right and follow the ice to reach the back of the gym.
You’ll find a snow block on your left; from its location, go down, then left, then down, then left, then down, then left, then up, then right, then left, then down, then up, and then, up.
Now, you’ll find yourself at the top layer of the snowball. Now, proceed right and make your way back to the top right of the gym.
Once again, you’ll be standing on a snow block; this time around, it’s the one closest to Candice.
Accordingly, head down, then left, then up, then right, then up, then right, then down, then left, then left, then up, then left, then up, and then, right.
Having done that, you’ll find only one snowball in the center. Head to the top left of the gym. From the snow block here, go down into a snowball.
From that snowball, head right to break the last one.
With all the snowballs broken, proceed to the entrance of the gym and head straight through to face Candice.
Recommended Pokemon Types
- Fighting
- Rock
- Fire
- Steel
Candice’s Pokemon
Below, we have mentioned the Pokemon that Candice will be using in the first battle.
Snover
- Level: 38
- Ability: Snow Warning
- Type: Grass and Ice
Moves
- Avalanche
- Mist
- Razor Leaf
- Water Pulse
Sneasel
- Level: 38
- Ability: Pickpocket
- Type: Dark and Ice
Moves
- Avalanche
- Dig
- Hone Claws
- Metal Claws
Medicham
- Level: 40
- Ability: Pure Power
- Type: Fighting and Psychic
Moves
- Brick Break
- Bulk Up
- Ice Punch
- Rock Slide
Abomasnow
- Level: 42
- Ability: Snow Warning
- Type: Grass and Ice
Moves
- Aurora Veil
- Blizzard
- Earthquake
- Giga Drain
Candice’s Pokemon (Rematch)
Below, we have mentioned the Pokemon that Candice uses for the second time you encounter her.
Abomasnow
- Level: 68
- Ability: Snow Warning
- Type: Grass and Ice
Moves
- Aurora Veil
- Earthquake
- Ice Punch
- Wood Hammer
Jynx
- Level: 70
- Ability: Dry Skin
- Type: Ice and Psychic
Moves
- Blizzard
- Focus Blast
- Lovely Kiss
- Sweet Kiss
Mamoswine
- Level: 68
- Ability: Snow Cloak
- Type: Ice and Ground
Moves
- Double Team
- Earthquake
- Ice Shard
- Stone Edge
Froslass
- Level: 70
- Ability: Snow Cloak
- Type: Ice and Ghost
Moves
- Aurora Veil
- Blizzard
- Double Team
- Shadow Ball
Glaceon
- Level: 70
- Ability: Ice Body
- Type: Ice
Moves
- Baby-Doll Eyes
- Blizzard
- Double Team
- Freeze-Dry
Weavile
- Level: 72
- Ability: Pressure
- Type: Dark and Ice
Moves
- Brick Break
- Ice Shard
- Night Slash
- X-Scissor
Snowpoint City Gym Rewards
On defeating Candice, you will be rewarded with the Icicle Badge and TM100 – Rock Climb, which confuses your opponent during battle.
You will also acquire the TM72 – Avalanche move, which powers you up if you take damage first.