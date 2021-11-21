Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is home to an intimidating line-up of Gym Leaders. In this guide, we will be breaking down how to defeat Gym Leader Candice in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Defeat Gym Leader Candice in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon BDSP, Candice is an Ice Gym Leader whose party comprises of Ice-type Pokemon.

If you are able to overcome Candice, you’ll earn the Icicle Badge, which lets you utilize Rock Climb outside of battle.

Found in Snowpoint City, Candice is the 7th Gym Leader, whom you’ll face off in Pokemon BDSP in order to earn your Icicle badge.

How to Solve Snowpoint City Gym Puzzle

Once inside the gym, take a step towards your right and then, proceed straight ahead in order to break some snowballs.

Next, head right and follow the ice to reach the back of the gym.

You’ll find a snow block on your left; from its location, go down, then left, then down, then left, then down, then left, then up, then right, then left, then down, then up, and then, up.

Now, you’ll find yourself at the top layer of the snowball. Now, proceed right and make your way back to the top right of the gym.

Once again, you’ll be standing on a snow block; this time around, it’s the one closest to Candice.

Accordingly, head down, then left, then up, then right, then up, then right, then down, then left, then left, then up, then left, then up, and then, right.

Having done that, you’ll find only one snowball in the center. Head to the top left of the gym. From the snow block here, go down into a snowball.

From that snowball, head right to break the last one.

With all the snowballs broken, proceed to the entrance of the gym and head straight through to face Candice.

Recommended Pokemon Types

Fighting

Rock

Fire

Steel

Candice’s Pokemon

Below, we have mentioned the Pokemon that Candice will be using in the first battle.

Snover

Level: 38

38 Ability: Snow Warning

Snow Warning Type: Grass and Ice

Moves

Avalanche

Mist

Razor Leaf

Water Pulse

Sneasel

Level: 38

38 Ability: Pickpocket

Pickpocket Type: Dark and Ice

Moves

Avalanche

Dig

Hone Claws

Metal Claws

Medicham

Level: 40

40 Ability: Pure Power

Pure Power Type: Fighting and Psychic

Moves

Brick Break

Bulk Up

Ice Punch

Rock Slide

Abomasnow

Level: 42

42 Ability: Snow Warning

Snow Warning Type: Grass and Ice

Moves

Aurora Veil

Blizzard

Earthquake

Giga Drain

Candice’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below, we have mentioned the Pokemon that Candice uses for the second time you encounter her.

Abomasnow

Level: 68

68 Ability: Snow Warning

Snow Warning Type: Grass and Ice

Moves

Aurora Veil

Earthquake

Ice Punch

Wood Hammer

Jynx

Level: 70

70 Ability: Dry Skin

Dry Skin Type: Ice and Psychic

Moves

Blizzard

Focus Blast

Lovely Kiss

Sweet Kiss

Mamoswine

Level: 68

68 Ability: Snow Cloak

Snow Cloak Type: Ice and Ground

Moves

Double Team

Earthquake

Ice Shard

Stone Edge

Froslass

Level: 70

70 Ability: Snow Cloak

Snow Cloak Type: Ice and Ghost

Moves

Aurora Veil

Blizzard

Double Team

Shadow Ball

Glaceon

Level: 70

70 Ability: Ice Body

Ice Body Type: Ice

Moves

Baby-Doll Eyes

Blizzard

Double Team

Freeze-Dry

Weavile

Level: 72

72 Ability: Pressure

Pressure Type: Dark and Ice

Moves

Brick Break

Ice Shard

Night Slash

X-Scissor

Snowpoint City Gym Rewards

On defeating Candice, you will be rewarded with the Icicle Badge and TM100 – Rock Climb, which confuses your opponent during battle.

You will also acquire the TM72 – Avalanche move, which powers you up if you take damage first.