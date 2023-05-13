PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC Tweaks to Increase FPS, Change FOV, Improve Graphics and Performance

If you have been playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds but are unable to get 60 FPS at 1080p then you need not worry we are going to talk about all the PC tweaks that you can do in order to get decent FPS in the game.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC tweaks should allow you to get 60 FPS at 1080p depending on your hardware. The following is our PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC tweaks guide.

It is important to mention here that it is not possible to increase FPS without having an effect on graphics. These PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC tweaks stress on FPS and not graphics. That is something that you should keep in mind when applying these settings.

You should also note that because the game is in early access there will be some issues that this guide cannot solve. There will be some problems that only the game developers can fix.

If you have not bought the game and do not want to risk it then you are better off waiting a bit.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

According to the game’s official Steam page:

This Early Access game is not complete and may or may not change further. If you are not excited to play this game in its current state, then you should wait to see if the game progresses further in development.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC Tweaks to Increase FPS

You can follow the steps mentioned below in order to get better FPS in the game. These commands are collected from other games that work on Unreal Engine 4 so they should work fine with this game as well.

Steam Properties

Follow the path: Seam Library > Playerunknow’s Battleground > right click > Properties > Steam launch option. Once here all you need to do is copy and paste the following:

malloc=system +mat_antialias 0 window -USEALLAVAILABLECORES -sm4

Configure PUB Settings

After you have done the above mentioned step you can proceed to finding %APPDATA% using the file explorer. Follow the path: Local > TslGame > Saved > Config > WindowsNoEditor. Open GameUserSettings.ini and make the following changes:

[ScalabilityGroups]

sg.ResolutionQuality=70

sg.ViewDistanceQuality=0

sg.AntiAliasingQuality=0

sg.ShadowQuality=0

sg.PostProcessQuality=0

sg.TextureQuality=0

sg.EffectsQuality=0

sg.FoliageQuality=0

sg.TrueSkyQuality=0

sg.GroundClutterQuality=0

sg.IBLQuality=0

sg.HeightFieldShadowQuality=0

Open Engine.ini

[Core.System] Paths=../../../Engine/Content

Paths=%GAMEDIR%Content

Paths=../../../Engine/Plugins/OceanPlugin/Content

Paths=../../../Engine/Plugins/Mutable/Content

Paths=../../../Engine/Plugins/Runtime/Coherent/CoherentUIGTPlugin/Content

Paths=../../../Engine/Plugins/RoadEditor/Content

Paths=../../../Engine/Plugins/2D/Paper2D/Content

Paths=../../../Engine/Plugins/Wwise/Content

[/script/engine.engine] bSmoothFrameRate=true

MinDesiredFrameRate=60

SmoothedFrameRateRange=(LowerBound=(Type=”ERangeBoundTypes::Inclusive”,Value=60),UpperBound=(Type=”ERangeBoundTypes::Exclusive”,Value=144))

MaxPixelShaderAdditiveComplexityCount=128

MaxES2PixelShaderAdditiveComplexityCount=45

TimeBetweenPurgingPendingKillObjects=30

bDisablePhysXHardwareSupport=True

[/script/engine.renderersettings] r.SeparateTranslucency=False

r.CustomDepth=1

r.DefaultFeature.Bloom=False

r.DefaultFeature.AmbientOcclusion=False

r.DefaultFeature.AmbientOcclusionStaticFraction=False

r.DefaultFeature.MotionBlur=False

r.DefaultFeature.LensFlare=False

r.DefaultFeature.AntiAliasing=0

r.ViewDistanceScale=1

r.ShadowQuality=0

r.Shadow.CSM.MaxCascades=1

r.Shadow.MaxResolution=256

r.Shadow.RadiusThreshold=0.1

r.Shadow.DistanceScale=0.1

r.Shadow.CSM.TransitionScale=0

r.DistanceFieldShadowing=0

r.DistanceFieldAO=0

r.DepthOfFieldQuality=0

r.RenderTargetPoolMin=300

r.LensFlareQuality=0

r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0

r.EyeAdaptationQuality=0

r.FastBlurThreshold=0

r.Upscale.Quality=1

r.TonemapperQuality=0

r.RefractionQuality=0

r.SSR.Quality=0

r.SceneColorFormat=3

r.TranslucencyVolumeBlur=0

r.MaterialQualityLevel=0

r.SSS.Scale=0

r.SSS.SampleSet=0

r.EmitterSpawnRateScale=0.75

Scalability.ini

[ScalabilitySettings] PerfIndexValues_ResolutionQuality=”50 50 50 50″ [AntiAliasingQuality@0] r.MSAA.CompositingSampleCount=1 [ViewDistanceQuality@0] r.SkeletalMeshLODBias=5 [ShadowQuality@0] r.LightFunctionQuality=0

r.ShadowQuality=0

r.Shadow.CSM.MaxCascades=0

r.Shadow.MaxResolution=32

r.Shadow.RadiusThreshold=0.24

r.Shadow.DistanceScale=0.1 [PostProcessQuality@0] r.DepthOfFieldQuality=0

r.RenderTargetPoolMin=200

r.Upscale.Quality=0 [TextureQuality@0] r.MaxAnisotropy=0 [EffectsQuality@0] r.TranslucencyLightingVolumeDim=1

r.RefractionQuality=0

r.SceneColorFormat=3 [FoliageQuality@0] r.ParticleLightQuality=0

For each settings file you will need to save and configure as read only in order for these PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC tweaks to work.

Download The Latest Drivers From AMD Or Nvidia

Depending on which company GPU you are using you should update your GPU drivers. Following are the links that you can use to update your drivers in order to get better in-game performance:

AMD

Nvidia

Nvidia 3D Settings

After you have got the latest drivers, if you are using an Nvidia GPU here is another one of our PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC tweaks that you can use in order to get a small FPS boost. What you need to do is open the Nvidia control panel and go to 3D settings, here you need to click on manage 3D settings and go to the games local files and add the TslGame.exe file.

Once you have done this and the game has been added you need to change the settings as follows:

Maximum pre-rendered frames : 1

Multi-display/mixed GPU acceleration : Single display performance mode

Power management mode : Prefer maximum performance

Vertical sync : Off

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – How to Change FOV

In order to change FOV you need to make the Engine.ini writable again. You will need to uncheck the read only box. Open Engine.ini and then add the following:

[/script/engine.localplayer] AspectRatioAxisConstraint=AspectRatio_MaintainYFOV

This was our PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds PC tweaks guide, hope that it helped you get decent FPS while playing the game. Let us know if you got a performance boost and whether or not we missed anything worth mentioning.