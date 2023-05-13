Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Companions Guide – Main Companions, Sidekicks, All Companions

Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire has some new faces as well as some old faces that you can use as your companions on your adventure across volcanoes and huge oceans. In this Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Companions Guide, we will guide you on all the companions that you can choose from.

We have detailed everything about new additions to the companion roster as well as the returning faces from Pillars of Eternity.

Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire is now out and is the sequel to 2015’s crowd-funded Pillars of Eternity. The sequel brings back everything that the players loved from the first game. With rich narrative and beautiful environments coupled with stellar gameplay mechanics, Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire is surely a worthy sequel to the first game.

Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Companions

You can choose anyone you like from seven companions that are present in the game. Some of these are totally new faces while some of them return from the first installment so you can pick your favorite ones from the first game as well.

You will be spending a lot of time with these companions so it is important that you pick the right companion for your journey.

You can have different sorts of relationships with your companions such as romance, friendships and the companions themselves will have an effect on each other. Some might get to the point where their indifferences are so much that they begin to fight.

You can keep a check on these Relationships by heading to the Character Sheet menu by pressing the “C” key and navigating to the “Reputations” tab.

Not only will you be able to monitor your relationship with the companions, but you can also observe the traits of these characters in this menu screen and act accordingly to impress or disappoint your companions.

Some companions also have opposing traits or views, so they don’t mingle well resulting in conflicts in the long term. It’s thus important to choose the right group of companions so there’s harmony among all the members.

It will be up to you to keep a balance between them and try to reduce conflict in order to have the best team around.

Your decisions will have an effect on your companions. Even if you have played the original game, the decisions you took in the first game regarding your companions will matter here so always think twice before making a big decision that could affect your relationship with your companions.

If you are importing a save file from the first game, any dead companions from the first game will not be available in the second game as well.

Main Companions

Below you will find all available information about these companions, which will help you decide which companion will be best suited to you.

Eder

Eder is a fighter belonging to the Meadow Human race. He can be chosen as a Fighter, Rogue or a Swashbuckler depending on your playstyle. He worships Eothas and you will find him strongly disagreeing with anyone who is not a supporter of Eothas.

He is the only companion that will be your partner from the very beginning of the game, requiring no quests to be completed for him to join your team.

He was also present in the first game and for some reason, if you managed to kill him in the first game and are now importing a saved game, you will not be able to choose Eder as a companion at all.

Aloth

Aloth is yet another companion returning from the first game but if you managed to get him killed in the first game, he will not be available in the second game when you import a save file. Aloth belongs to the Wood Elf race and he is a wizard.

However, he can also be selected as a Battlemage or a Spellblade after combining his skills with other classes. Aloth prefers to use the science of soul manipulation and opposes animancy strongly. He also comes with two personalities with one of them affected by his past.

Aloth can be found at Engwithan Digsite east of Port Maje.

Pallegina

Pallegina belongs to the Avian Godlike race and is a Paladin by default. You can change her role to Crusader or a Herald depending on your playstyle. You will have to combine a Paladin and a Fighter to make her a Crusader or combine a Paladin with a Chanter to make her a Herald. You can choose any of these three.

Pallegina is a returning companion from the previous game so if you are importing a save file, her availability will depend on whether you got her killed in the first game or not.

Moreover, if she failed her quest in the first game, she can be recruited by embarking on the quest at Kahanga Palace in Serpent’s Crown to find her at Valian Trading Company HQ. Otherwise, look for her at the docks of Queen’s Berth.

In addition, your choices in the first game will define her role in the second game as well. She might be a respected champion or could be a disgraced soldier. Your decisions of the first game will matter a lot here.

Xoti

Xoti is a priestess and belongs to the Savannah Human race. You can alter her class between Priest, Monk, and Contemplative. For making her a Contemplative, you will have to combine Priest and Monk together. Xoti is new to Pillars of Eternity and she is a good addition to the roster.

Xoti is normally found at Port Maje Harbor but will relocate to Temple of Gaun in Neketaka if you explored the Engwithan Digsite before reaching Port Maje.

She comes equipped with a sickle, which shows her farming family background. She is also devoted to Eothas so she will have clashes with Eder often. You will have to actively try to keep things under control between these two if they happen to be at your party at the same time.

Maia Rua

Maia Rua belongs to the Island Aumaua race and is a Ranger by default. You can change her class to a Scout Ranger or a Geomancer. For Scout Ranger, you will be required to combine Ranger with a Rogue while for Geomancer; you will have to combine Ranger with a Wizard.

She can be found and recruited by heading to Kahanga Palace in Serpent’s Crown, Neketaka.

She is proficient with fighting and steering ships so she could prove to be a useful companion on sea voyages. She also comes a sub-companion, an eagle-like creature called Ishiza. She is helpful not only on seas but also on land due to her combat proficiency. She is weak in politics and espionage.

Serafen

Serafen belongs to the Wild Orlan race and comes as a Barbarian class. He can be changed to a Witch or a Cipher. For changing his class to a witch, you will have to combine Barbarian with Cipher.

Serafen becomes your ally as part of a special ship encounter once the Defiant is fixed.

He excels at psychological warfare and he is an exceptional pirate as well. He will provide great help on seas as well as on lands. Serafen is new to the sequel.

Tekehu

Tekehu belongs to the Marine Godlike race. By default, he will come as a Druid but you can change his class to a Chanter or a Theurge. For Theurge, you will have to combine Druid and Chanter.

Tekehu joins your team when you move to Watershaper’s Guild in Periki’s Outlook, Neketaka.

He can use water for his art as the developers call him a watershaping artist. He is also a new companion introduced in the second part of the game.

Sidekicks

Apart from these seven main companions, Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire also features four sidekicks that can assist your party. You will find details about these sidekicks below.

Sidekicks differ from the main companions by their scale of the player’s interaction with them.

Although companions are fully-fledged characters that send you out on quests and have an impact on the game, sidekicks are merely your partners to assist you in the heat of a battle.

Relationships with companions are meaningful as they later play an important role in the story, especially when it comes to the reputation. Sidekicks are generally weaker and possess less powerful tools and abilities than companions.

Ydwin – Belongs to the Pale Elf Race and the Cipher class. She can be found at The Sacred Stair: Spire of the Soul-Seers.

– Belongs to the Pale Elf Race and the Cipher class. She can be found at The Sacred Stair: Spire of the Soul-Seers. Rekke – Belongs to the Storm Human race and the Fighter class. Rekke can be found at the extreme east of the map, in Flotsam.

– Belongs to the Storm Human race and the Fighter class. Rekke can be found at the extreme east of the map, in Flotsam. Fassina – Belongs to the Human Ocean Folk race and the Wizard class. You can recruit her after completing “The Archmage’s Vault” quest, to find her at The Dark Cupboard at Periki’s Overlook in Nekateka.

– Belongs to the Human Ocean Folk race and the Wizard class. You can recruit her after completing “The Archmage’s Vault” quest, to find her at The Dark Cupboard at Periki’s Overlook in Nekateka. Konstanten – Belongs to the Mountain Dwarf race and the Chanter class. Hire him by locating him on the second floor of The Wild Mare

– Belongs to the Mountain Dwarf race and the Chanter class. Hire him by locating him on the second floor of The Wild Mare Mirke – Belongs to the Hearth Orlan race and the Monk class. The key to recruiting her is to find him before Benweth, in the Deadlight Court at Fort Deadlight.

– Belongs to the Hearth Orlan race and the Monk class. The key to recruiting her is to find him before Benweth, in the Deadlight Court at Fort Deadlight. Vatnir – He is a powerful Priest who belongs to Endings godlike race. He can be found at Harbinger’s Watch and is only available via the Beast of Winter expansion for the game.

This concludes our Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire Companions Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!