How To Lower The Bollards In Payday 3 No Rest For The Wicked

In Payday 3, you must escape the scene to complete a heist. The same is true with No Rest for the Wicked, as you must escape by lowering the Bollards in Payday 3. You have to overcome obstacles and execute a plan to beat the obstacles the cops place in your way.

They will elevate the bollards on the road to cut the road escape for your vehicle. You have to lower them before it’s too late for your escape. Players don’t know what you must do to lower the Bollards, but don’t worry because I’m here to help you.

Steps to Lower the Bollards in Payday 3: No Rest for the Wicked

You have to lower the bollards in the No Rest for the Wicked heist, as police have elevated barriers to block your escape. Here are the steps to secure the loot and lower the Bollards:

1. Secure the Loot

Before lowering the Bollards in No Rest for the Wicked, ensure you have placed your loot in the van and not left it behind. You have to do this before the guards in the Tactical Van get closer.

2. Turn off the First Electric Box

In Payday 3, to lower the Bollards, you first need to locate the Electric Box at the side of the road, as it has the switches to lower them.

The first electric box is on the right side of the blue truck. It will be between two footpaths. Approach there, interact with it to open it, and press “F” to turn the switch off.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

3. Turn off the second Electric Box

The next electric box to lower the Bollards in Payday 3 will be located on the other side of the road outside the corner of the shop.

Orange barriers will surround it. Approach there, interact with it to open it, and press “F” to turn the switch off. Once you turn both off, the Bollards in Payday 3 No Rest for the Wicked will be down, and you can escape the scene.