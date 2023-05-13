Payday 2 Technician Builds Guide – Which Skills To Unlock



In Payday 2, you have the opportunity of building up your criminal character in multiple ways. This character progressing system is quite similar to the ones found in most RPG games. Skills are termed as ‘perks’, and they can give your character additional abilities that would aid in your heists.

The cool thing about the progression system is that each of the four trees can behave as a character class, provided you wish to build it that way. This can be super-helpful if you are playing with friends (ideally four), so you can create a very balanced team that could execute even the most demanding heist.

Payday 2 Technician Builds

This guide will look into the Technician tree and builds that focus on it. Though skills from other trees have been picked in the builds, we’ll limit our discussion to the Technician tree only to avoid confusion.

There are many huge advantages to playing a technician, of which the foremost is that ability to drill safes and access certain regions without creating any noise, and also the amazing ability to defend localized regions with turrets.

The major downfall, however, is that a pure Technician build can only be created in a limited number of ways because of limited skillset.

We’ll have a look at two sample builds, of which the first is a more conventional and ideal Technician build, while the other is for those who like to blow things up more often.

Payday 2 Technician Build #1

Drill and Kill

Mastermind (9)

Cable Guy = Aced

Endurance = Aced

Enforcer (5)

Transporter = Aced

Technician (85)

Sentry Tower Defense = Aced

Sentry Combat Upgrade = Aced

Sentry Targeting Package = Aced

Sentry Gun = Aced

Unlocked The Sharpshooter = Aced

Rifleman = Aced

Bulletproof = Aced

Silent Drilling = Aced

Drill Sergeant = Aced

Hardware Expert = Aced

Nerves of Steel = Aced

Ghost (21)

Shinobi = Aced

Fast Hands = Aced

Chameleon = Aced

Sprinter = Aced

Cat Burglar = Aced

This is probably the best way to make a Technician. Since certain heists like the Bank and Night Club require you to drill vaults or safes, you need to make sure you can invest skill points in every ability that would aid you in doing so.

For this reason, we’ll limit our skills to only the first and third column, hence COMPLETELY ignoring the middle column.

Looking at the first column, you’ll immediately notice an abundance of skills with Sentry Gun avatars.

You want to get these skills, but now quickly. The Sentry Gun skills will allow you to deploy sentry guns (what is it with technicians/engineers and sentry guns in games?) to defend certain areas.

This are super-useful. You could deploy them near entrances to a building contain the loot while you safe guard, or utilize them when you are attempting an escape.

The third column on the other hand has plenty of Drill avatars.

There are multiple options of opening up safes and vaults, of which the most commonly preferred is drilling. However, during stealth runs, drilling can allow civilians and/or guards to hear the sound, alarming them of your presence. In order to avoid this, Silent Drilling skill is what you should look towards.

It’s best to avoid “chances of” type skills, which is why we completely shun away the Shockproof skill.

You might’ve also noticed that the Ghost tree has been invested in quite a bit too. This is because Technician and Ghost trees go together quite well, especially if you want to do stealth runs.

Payday 2 Technician Build #2

KABOOM!!!

Mastermind (9)

Cable Guy = Aced

Endurance = Aced

Enforcer (5)

Transporter = Aced

Technician (77)

Unlocking The Sharpshooter = Aced

Rifleman = Aced

Mag Plus = Aced

Shaped Charge = Aced

Blast Radius = Aced

Improved Crafting = Aced

Combat Engineer = Aced

Demolition Man = Aced

Bulletproof = Aced

Hardware Expert = Aced

Nerves of Steel = Aced

Ghost (29)

Shinobi = Aced

Fast Hands = Aced

Dead Presidents = Aced

Chameleon = Aced

ECM Specialist = Basic

Cat Burglar = Aced

If you don’t like to keep things quiet, or just love watching things blow (or both), then consider this maniacal build. Unlike the previous build, you’ll be ignoring most of the first and third columns and investing fully in the second column.

Result: you get an insane amount of demolitions in your backpack.

If you don’t really care about people hearing you or tripping over mines, then consider this build. It’ll definitely get the job done, even though it’ll be a dirty mess.

If you have any Technician build suggestions, do let us know by commenting below.